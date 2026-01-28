NewsPREMIUM

Oscar Mabuyane takes dim view of Israeli engagements with AbaThembu king

Hospital and WSU campus visits a breach of diplomatic protocol, says premier

Mpumzi Mshweshwe

Reporter

Mabuyane said such engagements undermined SA’s constitutional processes and the country’s sovereignty in conducting international relations. File photo (LULAMILE FENI)

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has condemned what he described as a breach of diplomatic protocol and unauthorised engagements between AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo and officials from the Israeli Embassy.

This follows reports that the king accompanied Israeli embassy representatives on visits to public institutions in Mthatha, including two hospitals and the Walter Sisulu University campus, without approval from relevant government authorities.

Mabuyane said such engagements undermined SA’s constitutional processes and the country’s sovereignty in conducting international relations.

“The authority to negotiate such co-operation resides with the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco), and the king has no mandate to interfere in the management of hospitals, including sourcing of foreign assistance,” he said in a media statement.

Mabuyane described the conduct as mischievous and warned that foreign relations were a constitutional competency of the national government.

Daily Dispatch

