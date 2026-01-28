R&B singer beats stage 2 cancer, inspires others

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

R&B singer Winley Martin has shown that sheer determination, faith and a positive mindset can overcome even the darkest challenges.

In 2025, the 19-year-old Kariega artist faced a life-altering diagnosis: Lymphoma cancer, already at stage 2.

“It came as a huge shock,” Martin recalls.

“I was performing a song and somehow I could not hit the high notes.

“I went to the doctor, who sent me for an ultrasound. I was then referred to a specialist who initially said I had a virus.

“I then went for scans and a lot of tests. My whole life came tumbling down when it was discovered that I have cancer.”

Despite the devastating news, Martin made a firm decision — he would not let cancer defeat him.

“I developed a positive frame of mind and believed that cancer can be beaten. I had to go for chemotherapy.

“Though the cancer itself is pain-free, the chemotherapy gave me the worst pain ever.

“My hair started falling out and my spine became brittle, causing excruciating pain.

“On October 4 last year, I underwent a spinal cord operation. After the surgery, I woke up and was subjected to the most indescribable pain. I was paralysed and could not walk.”

But Martin refused to let despair take hold.

“I literally planned my healing. At about 4 every morning, I would wake up and repeat the words that I will soon be fine.

“I refused to use a wheelchair because I did not want to be bound to it. I learnt to control the pain even though it was terrible.”

Through relentless perseverance and therapy, Martin began walking with crutches.

During a family outing to the Van Stadens River Mouth, he decided to leave the crutches behind and walk up the highest sand dune — and from that moment, he walked normally again.

Less than six months after his diagnosis, on December 12 , Martin was declared cancer-free.

“For me, it was a leap of faith. I never doubted God. He is true to His word and is the one who heals.

“Though I suffer from memory loss from time to time, I am perfectly well otherwise,” he said.

Martin is now writing a book and plans to travel the country to inspire others facing serious illnesses.

“People must look after their health. Even if it means that I must go abroad to tell my story, I will do it.

“This just goes to show that any illness, especially cancer, can be beaten.”

His mother, Surita, said: “All the glory goes to the heavenly Father for bringing my son’s health back.”

She said her son’s story was a powerful reminder that courage, faith and determination could transform even the most daunting battles into triumphs.