Sports department denies withdrawing funding for J-Bay surfing event

The removal of the World Surf League Championship Tour event from Jeffreys Bay is a blow to the town’s economy.

Concerns continue to grow over the removal of the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour event from Jeffreys Bay’s 2026 calendar, with the DA and the department of sport, recreation, arts and culture (DSRAC) offering contrasting perspectives.

This week, the DA announced that it would use parliament to investigate minister Gayton McKenzie’s alleged failure to secure national government support for the WSL Corona Open, arguing that commitments were reportedly made to event organisers and local stakeholders but were not honoured.

However, the department of sport has rejected claims that the minister or the department were responsible for the loss of the event, pointing out that no formal application for national funding was ever submitted.

In a media statement, the department said the public narrative suggesting the minister withdrew support from the event was “highly inaccurate”.

“Factually, anyone wishing to apply for funding for such an event must do so in line with the Bidding and Hosting of International Sport and Recreational Events Regulations.

“In the case of the WSL event, the department and ministry did not receive any formal application submitted in accordance with the regulations.

“As no request for national government funding, guarantees, or associated services was formally submitted, no funding decision was therefore taken at national level.

“It must be noted that the WSL event was hosted in SA for many years without the involvement of, or direct financial support from, the [the department].”

DA spokesperson on sports, arts and culture, Leah Potgieter, however, rejected this explanation, arguing that behind-the-scenes engagements created reasonable expectations of national support.

“I have it on good authority that minister McKenzie made a promise that the tournament would be hosted in Jeffreys Bay for at least three years now.

“I understand that there are application procedures that need to be followed, and we are investigating the matter accordingly.

“However, McKenzie made a promise, and he needs to stand by it and follow through on his word.

“This was not the sudden withdrawal of an existing grant, but something more damaging.

“Commitments were allegedly made to the WSL and local stakeholders that national government support would be forthcoming,” Potgieter said.

Jeffreys Bay hosted SA’s only Championship Tour event for several years and is widely regarded as one of the country’s premier surfing destinations.

Stakeholders estimate the loss of the event could have an economic impact of about R150m on the Eastern Cape economy.

Surfing SA board member Johnny Bakker said the proper procedures needed to be followed, but acknowledged the scale of the loss.

“Minister McKenzie is correct, the correct procedures should have been followed.

“We need to investigate and figure out how that mistake was made.

“This is too big a loss to be ignored. I’m not sure who would be responsible for the application process. I would assume it would be Kouga Municipality,” Bakker said.

Kouga mayor Hattingh Bornman responded that the WSL had applied to [the sports department] for additional funding.

However, he said the municipality could not speak on behalf of the WSL.

“Kouga Municipality helped fund the WSL; they applied to us for funding, and we gave them the money that they asked for, around R2m, including donations in kind.

“The WSL applied to DSRAC. I have confirmation from them, but I can’t speak on their behalf.

“It was their responsibility to apply, and they followed the process.

“It’s not the first time they applied. We were told by the WSL that the event is not going forth because of funding issues with the department, that’s all we can say,” Bornman said.