WATCH | Gqeberha siblings set to walk the ramp at Paris Fashion Week

Bay models Braylon Gallant, 19, and her brother Leighton, 24, have been selected to take part in Paris Fashion week in March.

Siblings Leighton Gallant, 24, and Braylon, 19, are set to represent SA on one of the world’s biggest fashion stages after being selected to model at Paris Fashion Week in France.

The Gqeberha modelling siblings were scouted while competing at the South African Championships of Performing Arts, held in December 2025.

They delivered standout performances at the event, with Braylon earning five gold medals, while Leighton secured two gold medals, one silver and one bronze.

Both were awarded their SA colours and officially selected to represent Team SA internationally at the event in March.

Leighton, who currently holds the title of Mr Gqeberha 2025, began his modelling journey in early 2024.

He said being selected for Paris Fashion Week felt like a defining moment in his career.

“This is something I have dreamed about since I started modelling.

“I enjoy being in front of the camera and expressing myself through fashion, and walking in Paris feels like a huge step forward.

“I hope to model for Calvin Klein one day, that’s the ultimate goal,” he said.

Leighton is currently completing his final year in industrial psychology at Nelson Mandela University and hopes to pursue a career in runway modelling and fashion photography.

His younger sister, Braylon, the reigning Miss Grand Supreme Port Elizabeth 2025, joined the modelling world in 2024 but has had a long-standing love for fashion and pageantry.

“I have loved fashion and modelling from a very young age.

“I had to choose between dance and modelling when I was at school, and I chose dancing.

“I’ve always preferred pageants, and when I won our matric pageant, I decided to pursue modelling.

“Modelling brings a mix of anxiety and excitement, but that’s what pushes me,” Braylon, who is studying law at NMU, said.

After relocating from Booysen Park in the northern areas to Newton Park, the Gallants remained actively involved in charity initiatives and youth development drives in the area, continuing to give back to the community while building their careers.

Their mother, Lauriaan, a nurse, has been organising fundraisers to help make the Paris trip possible.

She said the family’s journey had not been easy, particularly after the siblings’ father passed away during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have been through many heartaches and hardships. I am extremely proud of them.

“They carried me through difficult times, and now it is my turn to carry them,” she said.

Lauriaan said she initially encouraged her children to focus on their academics and sport, with modelling coming later, but had since been amazed by their dedication and growth in the industry.

“We are trying to raise about R190,000 to cover flights, accommodation, food, boot camp training and fashion requirements.

“I will be accompanying them, so everything is for three people.

“We have four fundraising events planned, and the support we are receiving from the community has been incredibly encouraging,” she said.

As part of the fundraising efforts, the family will host a Music Bingo Fundraiser at EddieMacs@VP on Saturday, starting at 6.30pm.

Tickets cost R100 per person, with tables seating six to eight people. The event will include music bingo, prizes and lucky draws, a cash bar and a limited menu.

Community members can follow the siblings’ journey and support their fundraising efforts on social media too.

Braylon and Leighton can be followed on Instagram at @braylon.gallant and @leightongallant_ respectively.

