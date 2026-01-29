‘AI is Coming’ event to reshape Nelson Mandela Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Odin, a division of Jendamark Automation, is hosting an AI experience for families at the weekend, in collaboration with Nelson Mandela University.

As the AI revolution reshapes the world, Odin, a division of Jendamark Automation in collaboration with Nelson Mandela University (NMU), is hosting a first of its kind immersive AI experience for families.

With essential exposure to various AI technologies, the “AI is Coming” event is being hosted to equip Nelson Mandela Bay families with essential exposure to AI, ensuring the community is not left behind in this transformative era.

Scheduled for Saturday from 9.30am to 2.30pm at the Digital Dome at NMU, the event is set to be an unforgettable one, with about 250 families, educators and tech enthusiasts in attendance.

Having been at the forefront of technology, Odin recognises that South Africans risk being left behind as the AI future is shaped elsewhere, in places like Silicon Valley and China.

Jendamark Automation said in a statement there was a critical window now to immerse yourself in this revolutionary technology so the community could author its own destiny.

At the event, Odin will unveil its Future Talent Centre, to be based at the Digital Dome, alongside the launch of Omang, its revolutionary AI Learning Companion (study buddy) designed specifically for high school pupils.

In addition, families can expect to experience more than 20 different AI-driven interactive technologies in the Odin Pl.ai Zone.

“We are hosting this event to bridge the AI readiness gap for Gqeberha’s community, in partnership with NMU,” Odin head Ajit Gopalakrishnan said.

“We are building a movement for AI readiness in the city, with the vision of leading (not following) the best in the world.”

There will also be food trucks and a live performance by local-turned-international artist Booshle G.

This invitation-only event at the Digital Dome offers a unique visual opportunity to allow families and students to interact with the tech that will define their future careers.

The Future Tech Family Day is a multizone, family-focused showcase designed to immerse attendees in the future of technology.

Families will journey through a dynamic programme that begins with ground floor activations featuring school-led coding and robotics demonstrations, future tech activities and challenges.

Upstairs, the Pl.ai Zone will offer interactive AI-in-education demos, alongside Dobot robotic arm challenges, Vibrobike immersive cycling and live performance tracking.

The highlight of the day will be the formal launch of the Omang AI Learning Companion, presented by Gopalakrishnan in the Digital Dome.

In addition, they have reserved three stations for talented high school pupils from the Eastern Cape to showcase their innovations.

These students were selected through a “Dragon’s Den” style pitch session on January 24.

This initiative offers an unprecedented opportunity for young talent to connect with industry leaders and build networks for future careers.