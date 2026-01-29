ANC demands answers from Bay mayor over R25m transformer lease

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Political pressure is mounting on Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe over the alleged unauthorised removal of a municipal transformer, with the ANC in the Eastern Cape demanding answers.

ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi demanded an explanation on Tuesday about why the municipality had leased out the R25m transformer to Coega Steels before securing the approval of the council.

Ngcukayitobi wants a report from Lobishe explaining how this happened.

He asked for answers by Thursday.

Ngcukayitobi and Lobishe are on opposing sides of ANC factions in the Eastern Cape ahead of the party’s planned provincial conference in March.

Lobishe is an ally of the party’s provincial chair and premier Oscar Mabuyane, who is expected to run for a third term.

Ngcukayitobi, who is said to oppose Mabuyane, is reportedly considering contesting the provincial chair post.

The two leaders are also said to disagree on several administrative fronts in the Bay metro, such as the suspension of acting city manager Noxolo Nqwazi.

Insiders have said Ngcukayitobi wanted Nqwazi to return from suspension after her hearing was not concluded within 18 months.

Then in November, Ngcukayitobi criticised Lobishe. He said that for the past 16 years, the ANC in the region had fallen behind opposition parties and could no longer claim to be a leader of society.

In his letter to Lobishe this week, Ngcukayitobi said the party had taken note of media reports about the removal of the transformer without authorisation.

“Such allegations, if proven to be true, raise grave concerns regarding governance, accountability and the protection of public assets entrusted to the municipality.”

He said though legal processes must be allowed to unfold without interference, Lobishe must submit a detailed report on the matter.

“However, given the seriousness of the allegations and the public interest involved, the ANC formally requests that you submit a detailed written report on the matter, outlining corrective actions, accountability measures and steps taken to restore public confidence.

“The ANC remains committed to the principles of transparency, ethical leadership and the protection of public resources.

“It is in this spirit that this request is made to ensure that the integrity of local government and public trust in municipal leadership are upheld,” Ngcukayitobi said.

The lease of the transformer to the company, which is based at the Coega IDZ, sparked outrage among councillors at an October council meeting when the proposal was brought to the council for rubber-stamping.

The council resolved to approach the courts to determine whether the agreement and any related transactions with Coega Steels were unlawful and should therefore be reviewed and set aside.

Former acting city manager Ted Pillay and Lobishe had already signed a memorandum with the company in September, and the transformer was delivered.

However, a legal opinion obtained by the municipality recommended that the decision be set aside, as it contravened regulations of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

The regulations require that for a municipality to grant a right to use or control an asset worth more than R10m, a public participation process must first be done.

The R25m transformer was procured to provide backup for the Swartkops and Greenbushes substations.

It was being used at another substation as part of an ongoing project.

However, on September 11, an agreement was signed to lease the unit to Coega Steels at R250,000 a month for a year.

In October, GOOD councillor Lawrence Troon reported a case against Pillay to the Humewood police station for the unauthorised relocation of the transformer.

An item brought to council during the December 4 council meeting noted that if Pillay and former acting electricity and energy boss Tholi Biyela still worked at the municipality, both would have been charged with serious financial misconduct and negligence.

On Thursday, Coega Steels chief executive Hassan Khan said that after the company’s main power transformer failed in mid-August, it urgently pursued every possible replacement option to avert a production shutdown and the resulting job losses.

“It quickly became apparent that no suitable transformer of the required specification was commercially available in SA.

“As a major electricity customer of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, Coega Steels therefore approached the municipality once it was clear that a replacement could not be sourced through the private sector.

“Following this engagement, a lease agreement was signed for a municipal spare transformer, which, we understand, had been in storage and unused since 2018.

“It is important to emphasise that Coega Steels is not, and has never been, privy to the municipality’s internal legal, governance or administrative processes.

“The company’s engagement with the municipality was conducted strictly in accordance with the guidance, procedures and assurances provided by municipal officials.”

Khan said the company requested the temporary lease of a suitable transformer held by the municipality.

“Had this request been declined, the company would have proceeded with extensive system modifications to accept an Eskom unit, notwithstanding the significant disruption this would have caused.”

Khan said the lease arrangement was beneficial to both Coega Steels and the metro.

“The municipality will earn approximately R3m in rental income from the lease of the transformer and continues to benefit from the sale of electricity to Coega Steels, which generates an estimated annual markup of around R30m for the municipality.

“The lease is expressly short-term and will remain in place only until Coega Steels’ newly ordered replacement transformer is delivered, installed and commissioned.

“That replacement transformer has already been secured and is expected to be operational within the next five to six months.

“Upon commissioning, the leased municipal transformer will be returned to the [municipality],” Khan said.

ANC provincial spokesperson Yanga Zicina said the party had not received a formal complaint on the matter.

“There is no report processed by the structures of the ANC, unless such a report is with the office of the provincial secretary.”

Zicina said ANC officials had seen allegations made on social media by former GOOD member Siyanda Mayana.

Earlier in January, Mayana reported a complaint against the mayor at the Humewood police station for her alleged role in leasing the transformer to Coega Steels.

“What we’ve seen, however, is social media commentary and videos of one fellow referred to as Mayana, who made these wild allegations about the regional chair, who also serves as mayor,” Zicina said.

“As an organisation, we don’t respond to social media commentary. We deal with formal reports. We process reports submitted to the ANC.

“If a report exists, it will be referred to the structures.

“I’m sure the basis, where the provincial secretary wrote to the mayor, is to ascertain whether allegations are true or not and allow the chair to clarify the comments made by the individuals.”

Lobishe said she could not comment on the issue as it was before the court.

“The judge must decide. We must wait for the matter to come back.”

However, Lobishe said she had responded to Ngcukayitobi.

She said the social media reaction was blown out of proportion by smaller political parties.

“It is a campaign ... to discredit me.”

The Herald