Annual Ekhaya Festival returns to Kwazakhele

Vuyiseka Maguga of Ekhaya Sessions has successfully opened the doors for other upcoming artists

About 18 local artists are set to take to the stage in Tshawuka Street, Kwazakhele, when the fourth annual three-day Ekhaya Festival takes place from Friday to Sunday.

The festival, which will feature hip hop, soul and other music genres, is hosted by nonprofit Ekhaya Sessions in partnership with the National Arts Council (NAC), the department of sport, arts and culture, and the Presidential Employment Stimulus.

Artists who have previously shared stages with award-winning performers, including Suthu Ma Ndlovu, Andy Ndlazilwana and Sibulele “Sibu G” Bokwana, will be among those performing.

Festivities will kick off on Friday with the Hip Hop High session, followed by Ekhaya Unplugged on Saturday, with a Soul Session closing the festival on Sunday.

Tickets cost R50, with a festival pass priced at R130.

Bookings can be made via 071-145-9553, while further information is available on Ekhaya Sessions’ social media platforms.

I am currently working with some of the best producers on a new album which I am planning to release in November, my birth month — Musician Andy Ndlazilwana

Bay musician Ndlazilwana, who completed her first successful tour outside the metro in August 2025, praised Ekhaya Sessions founder Vuyiseka Maguga’s creativity.

Ndlazilwana said the festival would mark her first performance of the year, following her last appearance during the Nelson Mandela Bay Summer Season 2025.

“While on tour I remember how worried I was that people would not come to my event in Cape Town. But people came and they enjoyed themselves.

“There were people from different ethnicities, even people from Germany who [were] crying even though they did not understand what I was singing.

“It reminded me of the National Arts Festival, that helped my confidence grow.

“I am really excited to be part of this festival, I think it is very important that she chose to host the festival in the location, because most festivals in Gqeberha are held in town.

“People can expect the same old me in my performance. We are going to sing my original music.

“I am currently working with some of the best producers on a new album which I am planning to release in November, my birth month,” Ndlazilwana, the granddaughter of late jazz legend Victor Ndlazilwana, said.

Entertainer Mandisa “Phanjile” Matshaya from the Westville informal settlement in KwaDwesi, who is well known for his comedic role on the web series Sugar Mama on YouTube as well as TikTok and other social media platforms, will be one of the festival’s MCs.

The multi-talented artist, who shot to fame in SA for his acting, rapping and dancing skills, said the festival sparked hope for local artists.

“Having a local festival that is closer to home helps us feel inspired that anything is possible for people like us who are trying to put our names on the map.

“We don’t have as many festivals as the bigger cities like Johannesburg.

“Such festivals allow artists to network and rub shoulders with other industry professionals which helps them grow,” Matshaya said.

Speaking on behalf of Ekhaya Sessions, Maguga, from Kwazakhele, said she started the festival in 2020 after initially planning to bring artists she had worked with across the country to perform in the metro.

However, Covid-19 restrictions stalled the festival in March 2020.

Refusing to be deterred, she hosted live performances on Facebook, playing her guitar, with local artists eventually asking to join in.

This led to live sessions being hosted in her backyard.

Due to growing demand from local artists, Maguga said the festival evolved into a platform dedicated to showcasing local talent.

She said many artists recorded music from home and lacked venues to present their work, while the festival also reduced transport costs and provided safe performing spaces within the community.

“I was focused on preparing for the festival, but now that it is close, I am nervous.”

She said there would be various shows from Friday through to Sunday.

“We were fortunate to get funding from the NAC, I have been applying since 2017 and this is the first time that I got the funding.

“We have employed more than 30 people, mostly younger people, for the three-day period.

“We have a job scarcity problem in SA, if the relevant stakeholders could fund us, we could make sure artists are fed.

“I am not one to give up, I created my own tables and prepared chairs for others,” Maguga said.

She said Ekhaya Sessions also shared rehearsal footage, podcasts and artist profiles on social media, with some posts receiving at least 7,000 reactions.

“The festival basically serves to expose hidden talent—and there are many artists from the Eastern Cape and beyond seeking opportunities.

“We would love to have our own venue where we could record music and podcasts, and run projects throughout the year, with the festivals either ending or opening the year.

“But because of the limitation of funds, we only have a few projects. The arts, however, have the potential to uplift the standard of the province,” Maguga said.