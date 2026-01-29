Bay family tormented by questions over boy’s highway death

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cillié High School grade 10 pupil Enrico Koert was knocked down and killed while walking on the N2 in Gqeberha on Tuesday morning

The parents of a 16-year-old boy thought he was safely at school when the devastating news broke that his lifeless body was lying on the N2 freeway after being struck by a vehicle.

A cloud of unanswered questions hangs over the death of Enrico Koert, with preliminary indications suggesting the teenager was walking back home at about 8am on Tuesday — a time when he should already have been in class.

Cillié High School also confirmed that Enrico, a grade 10 pupil, was not at roll call that morning.

As his devastated parents visited the mortuary on Wednesday, his older sister broke down as she spoke of their heartbreak, describing her “little” brother as a quiet, respectful young man with a passion for sport, particularly rugby and soccer.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident happened on the N2, in the direction of the Commercial Road turn-off.

“The deceased was a 16-year-old boy who was dressed in his school uniform and was a pedestrian at the time of the accident.

“The driver of a silver VW Polo stopped at the scene and the investigation is ongoing,” Janse van Rensburg said.

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation.

Speaking from the family home in Missionvale, Enrico’s sister Sonia Koert, 28, struggled through tears as she described her brother as a kind and helpful teenager who loved his family.

She said he respected everyone in the community.

“I am broken. I don’t have words,” she said.

“Our parents are at the mortuary in Gelvandale right now, so I am home alone, thinking about my brother.

“Last night, we were all awake the whole night. We couldn’t sleep.

“To think he left home yesterday [Tuesday] morning to go to school and he didn’t come home,” she said, trailing off.

Koert said they were still in the dark as to what exactly had happened — and why her brother was walking in the road alone when he was meant to be at school.

She confirmed that he walked to and from school daily. It was unclear whether the pupils usually walked in groups.

“I was at my child’s father’s house, and he woke me up to tell me my father was outside.

“My father then broke the news and told me, ‘your brother is no longer with us’.

“I asked him which brother and he said Enrico.

“My father went to the scene, but no-one was able to tell him exactly what had happened at that point.

“All we know is that he was alone at the time.”

Koert said they could not understand why Enrico was crossing the N2 at that time, so far from the school, which is in Sydenham.

She believed he must have been on his way back home after changing his mind about going to school.

Koert said the family suspected something might have upset him, causing him to walk back home.

Janse van Rensburg also confirmed that initial investigations indicated that Enrico was crossing the N2 from the school side towards his home in Missionvale.

Koert said her brother was not one to cause any trouble.

“He didn’t talk much; he was very quiet. He was such a respectful boy.

“We never had to go looking for him and he never got into any trouble. He was a good child.

“He was everyone’s child in this neighbourhood.”

She said people had speculated that he may have been bullied at school, prompting him not to want to attend class.

“But even if he was being bullied, he would never have told us,” she said, adding that he was a bit of a loner with not many friends.

“I can’t understand why he was crossing the N2 under the bridge when he could rather have crossed on the bridge safely.”

Cillié High principal Newton Kennedy confirmed that he had the daunting task of breaking the news to Enrico’s father.

“The ambulance guys came to the school because he was wearing our uniform.

“They found his name written on the books in his school bag.

“One of the pupils who come from the same area as Enrico took me to the house and I spoke to the father.

“The father then went to the scene of the crash with the ambulance guys.”

Kennedy said he did not understand why Enrico had crossed the freeway.

“Drivers don’t expect to see pedestrians on the freeway.”

Enrico’s grade head, Shenolene Howley, said she was in shock when the staff heard the news.

“We had questions. Why was he there? What was he doing there? Why did he do something so irresponsible?

“We feel very sad. We lost a boy. He was such a lovely, shy and disciplined young boy.”

Howley said he had started playing rugby in grade 8 and fell in love with the sport.

“He was always in the A team. He would have been in the Under-16 A team this year.

“From our side, the biggest question now is why he was there.

“We are looking at ways to teach our learners the dangers of the road.

“We have always tried our best to teach learners to be responsible wherever they go, and we also ask the parents to make sure that their children get to school safely.”