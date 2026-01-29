Despatch police looking for leads in murder of young man

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Members of the public who have information on the murder of a man whose body was found near Perseverance at the weekend have been asked to come forward

Despatch police are appealing for information on the murder of a young man in the Perseverance area at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said police were alerted to the presence of the body of an unidentified man in a bushy area at about 3.10pm on Saturday, January 24.

“The age of the male is estimated to be about 20 years old, and he was found with visible burn wounds to his head.

“A murder case was opened and is being investigated by SAPS Despatch.”

Beetge urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact Detective Sergeant Christine Jonck on 082-949-7154 or call SAPS Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

