Gqeberha barrel racers head to US for rodeo

Amber Geldart, 17, and David Allen, 49, are preparing to travel to South Dakota in the US in February to compete in the South Dakota Rodeo Tour

Gqeberha’s barrel racers, David Allen and Amber Geldart, are preparing to take their passion for the sport overseas as they travel to the US to compete in the South Dakota Rodeo Tour.

Allen, 49, and Geldart, 17, will represent SA.

Barrel racing is a timed equestrian sport in which riders navigate a set trail around barrels at a speed, with the fastest completion time determining the winner.

Allen, who only began barrel racing in 2019, said his journey into the sport was unexpected.

“I was introduced to barrel racing by my wife, an avid horse rider familiar with equestrian disciplines.

“Through her encouragement, I started spending more time around horses and eventually took up the reins myself.

“Growing up, I had a fear of horses, something I never imagined overcoming, let alone competing at an international level,” he said.

According to Allen, barrel racing in the US is largely dominated by women, while in SA, the sport attracts a more diverse group of competitors.

He said this inclusivity made his experience particularly rewarding.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the support I’ve received since starting my barrel racing journey.

“From fellow riders to spectators, the encouragement has kept me motivated and focused on improving my skills.

“One of the aspects I enjoy most is seeing young riders develop a love for barrel racing.

“I’ve always said that one day, when I’m big, I want to ride like a 13-year-old.

“Watching kids ride with such confidence and freedom reminds me why I fell in love with this sport,” he said.

Geldart, introduced to horses by her mother, Heidi, at a young age, began participating in Western riding in 2022 and only started barrel racing in 2024 when a friend organised a race.

“I enjoy the sport as a whole, spending time with horses and being around people.

“But my favourite part is the speed around the barrels.”

She trains under Bogie Webb of Webb Ranches in the US.

“We will be training very young horses that have never interacted with humans, working on barrel training with Bogie’s newer horses, and even some breeding and artificial insemination,” she said.

Geldart and Allen will travel from SA to the US on June 22.

They return on July 17.

The young rider dreams of becoming a veterinarian and believes the experience in South Dakota will contribute to this goal.

To support her trip, covering travel, accommodation and rodeo entry fees, her mother has started a Back-a-Buddy fundraising page.

“It is Amber’s matric year, so it’s a bittersweet feeling,” Heidi said.

“But being chosen for this rodeo tour is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I want to make it happen for her.

“This experience will teach her things she can’t learn here and open more doors for her future,” her proud mother said.