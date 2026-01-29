Heavily armed gang kidnaps man in Nelson Mandela Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A foreigner was kidnapped by a large group of armed assailants in Missionvale, Nelson Mandela Bay, on Thursday morning.

A kidnapping case has been opened at the KwaDwesi police station and investigations are continuing.

According to initial police reports, the victim, a foreigner, was travelling along the R75 in the Missionvale area in a blue Ford Ranger, accompanied by his private security guards, at about 10.50am when his vehicle was boxed in by two silver VW Polos.

“Eight suspects, armed with rifles, exited the vehicles and forced the victim out of the Ford Ranger and into one of the VW Polos,” police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said.

“During the incident, a shot was fired, grazing one of the private security guards.

“The suspects fled the scene with the victim,” Janse van Rensburg said.

Police urged anyone with information on the incident to contact the KwaDwesi police on 082-442-0964 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Information may be provided anonymously.

The Herald