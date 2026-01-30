Cango Wildlife boss wins Davos eco-project award

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cango Wildlife Ranch chief executive Douglas Eriksen received the Start-Up Innovation Award at the World Economic Forum in Davos

A milestone South African project melding conservation and artificial intelligence was hailed in Davos this week, with the Oudtshoorn founder on hand to collect a special award.

Cango Wildlife Ranch and Conservation Centre chief executive Douglas Eriksen was invited to the Swiss town to do a presentation during the World Economic Forum, and ended up winning a key tech and sustainability prize.

He said on Wednesday it had been an exciting experience.

“I was invited to make a presentation last week Wednesday in Davos on the Zoological Open Architecture (Zoa) Project, which I started,” Eriksen said.

“I addressed a panel of global policymakers and technology investors.

“It was the largest World Economic Forum gathering to date, and it felt like I was positioning South African innovation at the centre of discussions about the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and sustainability, which was great.

“I didn’t think I was part of any awards process. But that evening I received the Start-Up Innovation Award for the Zoa Project.”

He said the award was recognition of SA being a nation of innovators.

“And for me personally it was wonderful to get validation at that level for the project, and we can now use that to build it further.”

Eriksen’s parents started the Cango Wildlife Ranch in Outdshoorn and, after his father died, the young man, who had a background in tech and start-ups, returned from London to head up the facility.

He said the Zoa project focused on a major new world challenge facing wildlife and the environment.

“Conservation is not keeping up with technology and there is an increasing reliance on tech and large language models like Grok, which are not informed by real world data,” Eriksen said.

“I’ve seen it first-hand through our membership of the World Association of Zoos & Aquariums.

“If the trend continues, it will end up being worse for conservation than the current major threats of poaching, climate change and habitat loss.”

He said while the artificial intelligence systems guiding conservation scored top marks with identification of species, for instance, it was a dunce at environmental reasoning and understanding ecological relationships.

The 34-year-old said while the systems influenced conservation decisions about land use, infrastructure, finance and development, they often lacked reliable information about biodiversity and ecosystems.

“Without accurate ecological data, environmental impact is easily overlooked or misunderstood,” Eriksen said.

“Zoa turns real, verified observations of wildlife and ecosystems into information that AI systems can correctly read, compare and use.”

He said Zoa’s identification of this major new threat to conservation had, in itself, interested the Davos audience, as well as the solution the project offered.

“But theory is not enough and what really excited them was the blockchain architecture that Zoa proposes to use to drive the solution.”

He said the project would now be developed in conjunction with Wits University and tech company Zindalo, with the Cango Wildlife Ranch serving as the anchor for data collection and verification.

When he returned from Switzerland on Sunday, Eriksen was whisked to Pretoria to a meeting hosted by tourism minister Patricia de Lille, who congratulated him and declared her excitement at the global recognition SA innovation was receiving.