Cele’s appointment as police minister was ‘huge error’: ex-crime intelligence finance head Hlungwani

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former head of finance for administrative services in crime intelligence Tiyani Hlungwani has described the appointment of former police minister Bheki Cele as “one of the huge errors of the democratic era”.

Appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating corruption in the criminal justice system, Hlungwani levelled a series of explosive allegations against the former minister and the current South African Police Service (SAPS) leadership.

“I do not question the president’s authority to appoint a person; it is simply my belief that the man did not have the moral authority to lead this very important democratic institution,” Hlungwani told the committee.

Hlungwani, who was removed from his position in 2024, claims he was targeted after making protected disclosures regarding the 2017 ANC elective conference at Nasrec. He alleged he was pressured to illegally withdraw money from the secret service account (the “slush fund”) to finance the ANC event. After refusing to authorise the payment, he was arrested and tried for fraud charges, but was later acquitted.

Click here to read more.