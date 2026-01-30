Microsoft and SABC Plus team up to bring AI skills to millions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From left to right, Melissa Slaymaker, Women in Tech, Evan Jones, Collective X, Maruva Munyati, Afrika Tikkun, and Ryan Feel, Life Choices, at the Microsoft AI tour at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Microsoft South Africa and the SABC have teamed up to bring AI and digital skills to millions of South Africans through the broadcaster’s SABC Plus platform. The announcement was made at the 2026 Microsoft AI Tour Johannesburg held at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The initiative builds on Microsoft’s AI Skills Initiative, which has trained 1.4-million people and credentialed nearly 500,000 South Africans. With AI skills becoming critical for employment, LinkedIn reported AI job postings are up 70% year-on-year, and the collaboration aims to make learning accessible to everyone and anywhere.

Dr Vusi Nyembezi, SABC acting GE technology, gives a keynote address at the Microsoft AI tour. (Refilwe Kholomonyane )

Through SABC Plus, learners can access on-demand AI modules, complete assessments and earn recognised digital badges to boost employability.

“AI can be a powerful bridge to opportunity. By partnering with the SABC, we aim to embed skills into daily life for millions of South Africans,” said Tiara Pathon, Microsoft elevate AI skills director.

SABC COO Lungile Binza said: “SABC Plus is a national platform for accessible education. This partnership ensures innovation serves the public good and prepares South Africans for the digital era.”

The programme also aligns with Microsoft’s wider efforts, including ElevateHer, Civic AI, and the YES 50K Certification Programme, aiming to equip youth, women, and non-profits with practical AI skills.