Romance is reaching out on Valentine’s Day in Gqeberha

Gqeberha residents will have plenty of options to choose from on Valentine’s weekend

Gqeberha residents will be spoilt for choice this Valentine’s weekend, with a wide range of events planned across the city on Friday the 13th and Saturday catering for couples, singles and groups of friends.

With options ranging from romantic dinners and live music to speed dating and anti-Valentine’s parties, Gqeberha offers something for everyone this Valentine’s weekend.

For those looking to do something creative, The Music Kitchen in Newton Park will host a Valentine’s Sip and Paint evening, where couples are invited to paint portraits of one another while enjoying a mezze platter, music and drinks.

The experience includes all art materials and dinner, with limited space available.

Dancing couples can head to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Kabega, which will present Love on the Dance Floor, a Valentine’s Dance on Saturday.

The event, featuring music by DJ Kaycee Rossouw, will run from 7pm until midnight, with guests encouraged to bring their own refreshments.

Foodies will find no shortage of romantic dining options.

Bayside Pantry at the Boardwalk Hotel and Casino will offer a Valentine’s buffet, while Kipling’s Brasserie at the same venue will host a three-course dinner from 6pm.

The Beach Hotel and Ginger Restaurant in Summerstrand will also present special Valentine’s dinners, promising candlelit settings and menus designed for intimate evenings by the sea.

For those celebrating friendship rather than romance, Valentine’s Day events will take place at Hacklewood Hill Country House and The Beach Hotel.

Hacklewood’s offering includes a curated dinner with bottomless bubbles in an elegant, candlelit setting, while The Beach Hotel will host a festive evening focused on friendship, laughter and indulgent dining.

Singles can skip the dating apps and meet face to face at a Speed Dating event at The Patio on Friday, offering free entry and a relaxed opportunity to mingle.

Music lovers are in for a treat at Centrestage at Baywest, where Unforgettable With Love, a jazz tribute to Natalie Cole, will take place on Saturday.

The performance will feature Asanda Mqiki, Thuba Myeki and an eight-piece brass band, with audiences encouraged to dress in black tie attire.

Those looking for an alternative to traditional Valentine’s celebrations can attend Anti-Valentine’s 2026 at The Music Kitchen on Friday.

The live music event will feature several local bands and embraces a tongue-in-cheek take on the day of love.

Live-theatre fans can celebrate Valentine’s week with Voulez-Vous, Impact Community Theatre’s annual Valentine’s Cabaret, running from Wednesday to Saturday at the Savoy Theatre.

Directed by Leandi Fontini, the show blends music, comedy and surprise medleys performed by a cast of established and emerging local talent.

Evening and matinee performances are scheduled, with tickets available via Webtickets and Pick n Pay stores.