Teacher’s cookbook takes kids on global food journey

Chara Scholtz’s love of travelling, history and food has culminated in 'Food Adventures', an informative recipe book about food from around the globe.

A George teacher has recently released a unique educational cookbook that takes older children on an around-the-world journey of history, food and flavours.

And the proceeds of the sales will go to charity.

Compiled by 25-year-old Chara Scholtz, a well-travelled teacher from George, Food Adventures is a collection of recipes and stories from around the globe.

Covering history, traditions and legends from six ancient civilisations, six continents and 31 countries, this extraordinary book includes 60 delicious recipes ranging in difficulty from super easy to some requiring adult supervision.

Each recipe includes an origin story and other fun facts and is accompanied by full-colour photographs, estimated cooking times and a level of difficulty indicator.

Food, for us, is more than just satisfying hunger — it is about family, friends, sharing and experiencing new things, and I want others to enjoy that too — Chara Scholtz, teacher

While aimed at children aged nine to 14, some recipes can easily be managed by younger children.

Adults will be equally enticed by the diversity and flavours.

Scholtz said the book was a culmination of her love of food, travel and telling stories.

“My family has travelled all over the world for work, and wherever we were, we explored the local food and customs.

“Food, for us, is more than just satisfying hunger — it is about family, friends, sharing and experiencing new things, and I want others to enjoy that too.

“There were so many more food stories to tell; it was difficult to decide which to include, so there might even be [an] opportunity for a sequel,” she said.

Her travelling upbringing also steered Scholtz towards a master’s degree in history at Stellenbosch University, where she had worked until last year.

She now teaches history and life orientation at York High School in George.

She is the daughter of well-known Christian inspirational author and speaker Suria Scholtz.

Food Adventures is also available in Afrikaans under the title Kosavonture.

The cookbook is available at The Table Coffee and Books at 47 Market Street in George, and selected PNA and Bali Trading stores.

Purchases can also be made directly from the author via foodadventures@ethnosmi.org.

The book costs R350, with a discount for orders of 10 or more.