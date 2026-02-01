Amputee athlete defies odds at Gqeberha Ultra

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Amputee athlete Bonakele Ntshangase, 45, of Nxuba, completes the 10km race of the NMB Gqeberha Ultra Marathon on Saturday

Using crutches and pushing his body to the limit, an amputee athlete completed the 10km race of the NMB Gqeberha Ultra Marathon to huge applause at the weekend.

Bonakele Ntshangase is again making waves in the running community, proving he can defy the odds with his unshakeable spirit.

The 45-year-old athlete, from Nxuba (formerly Cradock), started running in 1989 at JA Ncaca Primary School.

His passion for the sport grew and he went on to earn 12 SA caps in cross-country, track and field and road running.

In April 2022 tragedy struck when Ntshangase was shot and had to have his leg amputated.

“I believe God has his reasons. This is why I will never give up, I’ll keep going until my last breath,” he said.

He finished the marathon in a time of one hour, 53 minutes and 35 seconds.

Ntshangase took up training again in June 2024, determined that if he could walk on crutches, he would be able to run on them too.

He achieved a personal best of one hour and 43 minutes in Cape Town in his first 10km race after the amputation.

“Today’s [Saturday’s] race, I’m dedicating to a fellow athlete, Bulelwa Mtshagi, who was shot along with six other family members in their home in Cape Town, with only one surviving.

“I ran this race with a heavy heart, because today is her burial,” he said.

Ntshangase continues his running journey in the hope of inspiring young, physically challenged individuals.

“Never give up, and if you have, get back up. God still has a purpose for you.”

Ntshangase conceded that there were obstacles along the way.

However, he drew strength by surrounding himself with positive people who supported him instead of trying to discourage him from pursuing his dreams.

Ntshangase appealed to individuals, businesses and the government to redouble efforts to sponsor amputee athletes.

He is grateful for the support he has received from good Samaritan Chris Adami, who has helped him with transportation to and from races.

“I need a prosthetic leg so that I can run like others with two legs,” Ntshangase said, adding that he continued to run in the hope that someone would appreciate his efforts and sponsor him.

He plans to run in the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha Marathon on March 1, and soon after, to conquer his first half-marathon at the SA Half Marathon Championships.

“It’ll be the longest distance I’ve run on crutches, and I look forward to making history once more,” he said. — Zethu Mtambeka