Digital Dome immerses public in AI learning

Ronnie Jonker, founder and managing director of Rumble Racing Simulators, demonstrates to Joshua Helmbold, 13, how pit crew teams can use AI and live telemetry to assist their racing drivers during a race.

An interactive AI showcase, titled “The AI Is Coming”, was officially launched at Nelson Mandela University’s Digital Dome at the weekend, offering residents a practical and accessible introduction to artificial intelligence and how it is already shaping everyday life.

The initiative, hosted in a partnership between NMU and Odin, a division of Jendamark Automation, marks the first in what will become a monthly AI experience aimed at ensuring the local community is not left behind in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The inaugural event drew families, learners and educators among others to the university’s Ocean Science Campus.

Visitors were invited to engage with more than 20 AI-driven technologies, ranging from robotics and computer vision to intelligent learning platforms, in a hands-on environment designed to spark curiosity and conversation.

At the heart of the experience is the newly launched Future Industry Talent (FIT) Centre, which aims to build foundational digital and AI literacy, particularly for young people and under-resourced communities, while encouraging critical thinking and ethical awareness around emerging technologies.

Alongside the FIT Centre, Odin also introduced Omang, an AI learning companion designed specifically as a study buddy for high school pupils.

For Darelle van Greunen, professor of information technology, director of the Centre for Community Technologies and acting head of the Science Centre, the FIT Centre represents far more than a technical facility.

“This initiative is rooted in the Science Centre’s mandate. It is about positioning AI within a public, community-embedded space where learning, curiosity and responsible innovation intersect,” Van Greunen said.

“The Science Centre is a dynamic promise between the university, the broader community and society.

“It is where knowledge meets curiosity, and where innovation is connected to real social challenges.

“Embedding AI education within the Science Centre ensures that learners develop future-ready skills while remaining critically aware of the social impact of these technologies.”

One of the standout features of the day was the Digital Dome itself, a 15m immersive space that transforms complex ideas into visual, experiential learning moments.

Through large-scale projections and guided content, attendees were taken on a journey that contextualised AI within broader scientific, social and technological frameworks, making the subject more approachable for first-time audiences.

Participants not only got to enjoy a highly immersive experience, including a trip into space and flying on a rocket, they also enjoyed a brief lecture on what AI is and how it has been changing over the last 70 years.

The lecture was hosted by Odin head Ajit Gopalakrishnan, who will be hosting many more lectures going forward.

“I believe in the talent we have in this city. Our children won’t just follow the world, they’ll lead it,” Gopalakrishnan said.

“AI is the most powerful technology humanity has ever created, but it’s also the most accessible.

“You don’t have to be somewhere fancy in another part of the world to use it.

“AI is already accessible in your own home, and that’s why building this community and this movement matters so much to us.

“This is not a one-off event, it will be a monthly programme, with free sessions that train teachers, upskill parents and help families navigate and stay safe in an AI-driven world.”

The next event will take place on February 27.

