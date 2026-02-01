Gqeberha DA ward councillor accused of bullying staff

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Serious allegations of bullying, intimidation and psychological abuse have erupted around a DA ward councillor in Gqeberha after two staff members left their jobs.

The accusations, which have reached the highest levels of the party nationally, centre on Ward 39 councillor Margaret de Andrade and include claims of sustained mistreatment.

The aggrieved employees, who worked in De Andrade’s office, gave up their jobs after what they described as the failure by senior party leaders to deal with their complaints of alleged bullying and intimidation tactics.

De Andrade’s ward serves the Rowallan Park, Van der Stel, Kabega Park, Kunene Park, Hunters Retreat, Bertwood Park and Sherwood communities.

She did not respond to emails, calls and text messages from The Herald.

In a further attempt to reach her, the questions posed were shared with a close family member and senior leaders of the party in the Bay.

However, all attempts proved futile.

The latest employee to complain about De Andrade’s conduct, Nikita Bezuidenhout, 25, who worked in the office as a secretary, submitted a grievance to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality on January 27, citing constructive dismissal.

Bezuidenhout, who has a law degree, had worked for De Andrade since April 2025.

Another employee, who asked not to be named, resigned from her job as a Ward 39 assistant in February 2025 after 14 years.

She claimed to have suffered repeated mistreatment, harassment and undue pressure.

A source with knowledge of the situation said these concerns were raised with the DA leadership in the region and nationally.

“It was ultimately concluded that the internal party processes could not adjudicate on her employment-related complaint, as her employment was with the municipality and not the party itself,” the source said.

“The outcome was deeply disappointing, particularly given the significant personal and professional impact on her.”

He said the alleged incidents did not happen in isolation.

DA federal chair Helen Zille confirmed that Bezuidenhout’s complaint was received in late 2025.

Zille said Federal Legal Commission (FLC) manager Marius Victor had travelled to the Bay and established that Bezuidenhout was an employee of the municipality.

“In terms of SA labour law, Bezuidenhout must lodge a grievance with her employer. That is not the DA,” Zille said.

“Victor nevertheless investigated Bezuidenhout’s complaint and wrote a detailed report which was served before the DA’s FLC Tagging Committee last week.

“Mediation was the only real intervention the DA was entitled to offer. De Andrade agreed to mediation. Bezuidenhout did not.”

She said Bezuidenhout was advised to lodge a grievance through the metro’s human resource department.

“We also resolved that I speak to De Andrade about the way she allegedly treats her ward assistants.

“I spoke plainly to her and told her that we had received complaints about her treatment of staff.

“De Andrade gave me her [version].

“I said no matter the circumstances, we must always treat staff respectfully.”

Bezuidenhout said she had turned down mediation because she believed this would cause De Andrade to “bully” her like she allegedly did with the other employee.

“I shouldn’t be attending mediation to tell my superior to treat me better,” she said.

A series of emails between Bezuidenhout and Victor detail the extent of the alleged abuse.

In an email to Zille dated November 17, Bezuidenhout said she wanted to bring the matter to her immediate attention.

The email included personal notes detailing her experiences, a supporting letter from her social worker, formal incident and labour rights violation reports, and an image of her disrupted workspace and files.

Bezuidenhout claimed that, over the past seven months, she was subjected to repeated incidents of bullying, humiliation and intimidation.

She said this included being publicly reprimanded, interrupted and spoken over.

She was also reportedly denied study leave previously agreed upon despite the commitments made during her interview.

Other grievances were that she was allegedly forced to continue working while unwell, resulting in severe illness which required emergency medical care, and interference with her personal and professional materials.

“I’m aware my predecessor was forced to take early retirement due to similar treatment,” she wrote.

“I refuse to be subjected to the same abuse and strongly believe that De Andrade’s actions cannot go unaddressed without consequences.

“Previously, I had lodged complaints to councillor Gustav Rautenbach regarding these matters but withdrew them when circumstances temporarily improved.

“I’m now formally retracting the withdrawal and request my complaints be thoroughly investigated.

“This pattern of behaviour constitutes not only bullying but breaches my constitutional right to dignity and access to health care, as well as labour law provisions regarding safe working conditions and sick leave.”

She asked that immediate action be taken.

“I remain committed to performing my role with diligence and integrity, but I insist on a workplace free from fear, intimidation or personal attacks.”

The next day, she emailed a detailed incident report to Victor.

She said De Andrade had acted “very nice” towards her that day as if nothing was wrong.

“While one would normally welcome respectful behaviour, it feels insincere.

“This sudden change in attitude, without any acknowledgment or apology for her previous behaviour is alarming.

“It appears to be an attempt to minimise or ignore the seriousness of what happened.”

She detailed how she found her workstation disturbed on one occasion when she returned from sick leave.

“My files were removed, my documents dumped loosely into a cabinet, and my previously colour-coded filing system destroyed.

“My laptop, which is normally locked away, was left out in the open. My personal diary with sensitive information was scratched through.

“My file containing essential emergency numbers and resident information was removed.

“A key work file central to my responsibilities was taken without permission.

“This left me feeling violated.”

She alleged De Andrade became confrontational with residents, often raising her voice.

“She has slammed her fists on the table during outbursts, escalating the tension in the office.

“These incidents create fear, and we know that once this happens, the rest of the day will be hostile.

“Residents have left the office upset, with several stating they will no longer support the DA because of her conduct.”

Bezuidenhout alleged further that De Andrade often spoke negatively about MPL Retief Odendaal.

“She shows hostility towards his emails, responding in ways that are disrespectful.

“More than once she has spat on the ground when discussing him — an action that is deeply alarming.”

Approached for comment, Odendaal referred questions to Zille, saying the matter was subject to an internal investigation.

Bezuidenhout said she was now taking antidepressants, anxiety medication and sleeping tablets.

“My mental health continues to deteriorate.

“When De Andrade arrives at the office, I shake uncontrollably.

“My doctor said my body was under such extreme stress that my organs were at risk of shutting down — yet I still had to beg to be allowed to seek medical attention.”

Bezuidenhout said she previously lodged formal complaints against De Andrade.

“When her behaviour temporarily improved, I withdrew them. But the pattern of abuse has escalated.”

Responding to her complaint on January 27, Victor wrote that a preliminary investigation report was considered by Zille, FLC chair advocate Glynnis Breytenbach and her deputy, Werner Horn.

Victor said it was decided that the relationship between her and De Andrade was regulated by the metro.

“The allegations against De Andrade are nevertheless viewed in a most serious light,” Victor wrote.

“To this end, Zille indicated that she will personally speak to De Andrade regarding her conduct and the manner in which she engages with staff.”

Bezuidenhout responded that she had thoughts of self-harm and had at one point been admitted to hospital.

“To be informed at this stage that the party ‘does not have standing’ [to do anything] after months of engagement, assurances, and investigation, is both procedurally and ethically unacceptable,” Bezuidenhout wrote.

“The matter was escalated to your office precisely because of the seriousness of the allegations and the power dynamics involved.

“Redirecting me now, after significant deterioration of my health, places an unjust burden on me.

“While I note the statement that Zille will ‘personally’ speak to De Andrade, this does not constitute a lawful remedy or formal protection.

“Informal discussions cannot replace proper procedural action where serious rights violations and psychological and medical harm have occurred.”

In her grievance to the metro that same day, Bezuidenhout said she was unable to function normally in the workplace.

“I experience daily panic attacks.

“I’m forced to present a ‘functional’ version of myself while internally breaking down.

“I’ve never received an apology or meaningful intervention.

“The working environment has become intolerable, and I can no longer continue under these conditions.

“Due to the failure of all reasonable remedies and the direct impact on my health, I’m left with no alternative but to pursue constructive dismissal.

“I did not choose this path.

“I tried every avenue available. I’m now also fighting for my life.”

Metro spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya confirmed receipt of Bezuidenhout’s correspondence.

“Any grievance submitted to the municipality is managed strictly in accordance with approved municipal policies, applicable labour legislation, and established governance procedures,” Soyaya said.

“Where correspondence meets the requirements of a formal grievance, it is referred to the appropriate employee relations and governance structures for assessment and processing.”

He said it would be inappropriate and prejudicial to comment on allegations, potential outcomes, or possible action while due process was under way.

“The municipality will allow the grievance process to run its course.”

Bay DA caucus leader Rano Kayser said the party’s leadership aligned itself with Zille’s response.