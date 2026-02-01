Historic library welcomes tourists in Gqeberha

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After standing largely closed to the public for more than a decade, Gqeberha’s historic Main Library in Market Square is slowly being reintroduced to visitors through guided tours, with efforts underway to reposition the landmark as a heritage and tourism site rather than a traditional lending library.

The library, one of the city’s oldest and most recognisable buildings, has been closed as a lending facility for about 12 years.

While it is no longer open for daily public use, it currently welcomes tourists, particularly cruise ship passengers, as well as members of the public who visit through prior bookings.

Historian and tour guide Graham Taylor, who is involved with the Friends of the Main Library initiative, said the drive to reopen the building to visitors began in late 2023.

“When cruise ships are in town, we open the library and treat it as a tourism asset. We do not charge an entry fee, but we do encourage donations, and those donations go straight back into maintaining the building and developing the exhibits,” Taylor said.

He explained that the focus had shifted towards telling a broader story that places the library within the context of Algoa Bay’s role in global maritime history and human development.

“We believe this is a place where we can tell a unifying story, from deep archaeological time through to the present day.

“It is about global maritime trade, maritime heritage, and how this coastline shaped human movement and history,” he said.

The library was closed as a lending facility more than a decade ago due to structural and maintenance issues linked to the ageing infrastructure.

Construction-related problems and ongoing leaks raised safety concerns, ultimately leading to its closure while restoration options were considered.

According to Taylor, the work being done at the library has largely taken place without formal municipal assistance, relying instead on partnerships, volunteers and community support.

“We have made countless representations for help, but none has been forthcoming. So we have done this off our own bat.

“Everything you see here has been funded through donations and partnerships, because we believe this is a massive product that can be developed for the metro,” he said.

Outside the building, maintenance efforts are ongoing to address deterioration caused by invasive vegetation, particularly fig trees that have taken root in walls and structures over time.

Taylor said the organisation MES (Mould Empower Serve), which works with homeless individuals, has been contracted to assist with cleaning and maintaining the area surrounding the library. All this is paid for with monetary donations that visitors leave when they visit the library.

The initiative provides job opportunities while contributing to the preservation of the historic site, with teams clearing litter, removing overgrowth and helping to stabilise the surrounding garden area.

Inside the library, visitors are guided through a range of exhibits, including maritime artefacts and archival material.

Among the highlights are historic editions of The Herald, preserved on microfiche, which form part of the city’s recorded history and are being restored for public viewing.

During the tour on Friday, a group of international visitors explored the building, pausing to admire its architecture and learn about its role in the development of the city.

“We invited the public to the library, and we had 2,000 people come through. It was overwhelming but it was a clear sign that people are interested in visiting the library. We just need to find a way to let them visit in a more orderly manner,” Taylor said.

One US tourist, who did not want to be named, said he appreciated libraries because even in his older age, he loved books and reading.

“This is a stunning place and the books are beautifully preserved. I love visiting libraries. I can never read anything on a Kindle, it doesn’t have the same magic.

“If we could get more young people to appreciate books as much as we do, that would be amazing,” the US national said.

While the library’s future may no longer lie in book lending, Taylor believes its value as a cultural and historical space remains significant, offering residents and visitors alike a deeper understanding of Gqeberha’s past and its place in the world.