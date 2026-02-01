NewsPREMIUM

WATCH | Edwin Sodi’s empire crumbles amid R50m debt and liquidation

City of Tshwane finally turns to National Treasury to blacklist controversial businessman

Sipho Masondo

Thanduxolo Jika

Investigations Editor

Edwin Sodi seen outside the Bloemfontein High Court on February 21 2022 in Bloemfontein. Picture: MLUNGISI LOUW
Edwin Sodi outside the Bloemfontein high court on February 21 2022. File photo. (, MLUNGISI LOUW)

The tender-driven empire of politically connected businessman Edwin Sodi is slowly crumbling under the weight of liquidations, a R50m creditor claim and a bid by authorities to blacklist him from lucrative government contracts.

The Sunday Times can reveal that Sodi’s company, NJR Projects, now known as the G5 Group, was liquidated by a creditor in April last year after he failed to settle a R1.2m debt. And just a fortnight ago the high court in Johannesburg ordered Sodi, in his personal capacity, to pay Hollard Insurance a staggering R50m.

On Thursday the City of Tshwane submitted an application to the National Treasury to have Sodi’s companies, Blackhead Consulting and the G5 Group, barred from bidding for government contracts.

