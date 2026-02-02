Bay’s cash reserves hit five-year low

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe has defended the metro's poor KPI scores, expressing confidence that 80% of its service delivery targets will be achieved by year-end. Picture:

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has enough cash reserves to sustain its operations for just 59.67 days, the lowest level to which the city’s coffers have fallen in the past five years.

The shrinking reserves come amid mounting financial pressures, including a debtors’ collection rate that remains below target at 71.6% and cumulative electricity losses of R840m.

The figures were disclosed in the 2025/2026 mid-year budget and performance report, tabled by mayor Babalwa Lobishe during a council meeting on Thursday.

The mid-year report provides an overview of the municipality’s financial position and institutional performance.

It is based on the approved service delivery and budget implementation plan, which outlines key performance indicators (KPIs).

However, the KPI scores were not included in the summary report but appear in the mid-term budget report from the National Treasury.

Based on the municipality’s own targets, it scored:

Basic service delivery: 16.67%;

Municipal transformation: 0%;

Good governance: 33.33%; and

Financial viability: 31.26%.

DA councillor Brendon Pegram described the scorecards as a disgrace.

“This report tells a tale of financial mismanagement and poor leadership,” he said.

“Of particular concern is the overdue debtors’ book, which grew by R3.2bn in the past six months.

“Our investment portfolio [the city’s cash reserves] is sitting at just R3.45bn, the lowest it has been in five years.

“Cost coverage [how long the municipality can keep covering its running costs before money runs out] is at its lowest level in nine years — it is now a matter of days, not months.

“Electricity losses of R1.5bn were incurred in just one year. This department is factually bankrupt.”

According to the report, the municipality’s cash reserves in December were sufficient to cover operating costs for 59.67 days.

This excludes unspent conditional grants and only applies if no other revenue comes into the coffers.

The weighted collection rate for the first six months of the financial year stood at 71.6%. The collection rate target is 75%.

Electricity losses up to November amounted to 447,481,749kWh, which is equivalent to R840m.

“In total, mayor, you achieved 34.15% — a disgrace and a slap in the face of ratepayers,” Pegram said.

“You gave yourself a four out of five, or 80%, but the 34% you actually achieved equates to 1.7 out of five.”

Lobishe awarded herself the informal rating during an interview with The Herald after the ANC regional conference in November, where she was re-elected as regional chair.

Pegram said on Friday that the municipality appeared to have attempted to conceal the KPI scores by excluding them from the summary.

“They tried to hide it, but forgot it also appears in the National Treasury report. You can hardly read the KPIs in the council agenda,” he said.

“To score just 16% for service delivery is shocking.”

On Friday, the municipality’s chief financial officer, Jackson Ngcelwane, said the ballooning debtors’ book was largely a legacy of the Covid-19 period.

“It is correct that the collection rate and increasing arrear debt have been a subject of discussion in committee,” he said.

“The Covid-19 period became the biggest contributor to the ballooning arrear debt due to unemployment and other social challenges, which in turn affected the investment portfolio, reserves and financial ratios.”

Ngcelwane pointed to weekly revenue blitzes, a three-month debt-relief programme between July and September 2025, and the appointment of private debt collectors as interventions made by the city.

“With effect from October 1 2025, we procured four debt-collection service providers through the National Treasury database,” he said.

“As a result, the collection rate climbed to 84.7% by the end of December.

“During the three-day closure period from 29 to 31 December 2025, customer care centres were opened, and R197m was collected.”

Ngcelwane said one of the biggest contributors to the reduction in reserves was the non-approval of rollovers of unspent conditional grants by the National Treasury, due to various reasons.

“Over a period of 13 years, the city has lost over R1.6bn, and such information was tabled to the budget and treasury committee late last year as an item, as it is a grave concern.

“In the past financial year alone, the city has lost R241m.

“When the National Treasury doesn’t approve the rollover in any particular financial year, any amount unapproved is reduced from the equitable share allocation availed for that financial year, further squeezing our tight budget, affecting service delivery.

“The key reason for the non-approval of the R241m is the issue of a permanent city manager, which can only be concluded at a council level.

“The more decisions are delayed, plus other problems stated above, the more our reserves are to continue shrinking or reducing.”

In the acting city manager’s summary, Lonwabo Ngoqo said the municipality was stabilising key systems and positioning itself for a stronger second half of the financial year.

He cited improvements in waste management, environmental monitoring, responsiveness to electricity issues and public health protection.

“Ninety eight percent of recognised informal settlements received regular waste removal services, significantly exceeding the target of 85%.

“Coastal water quality monitoring exceeded targets, with 42 samples taken against a planned 36, reinforcing the municipality’s commitment to environmental stewardship, tourism confidence and constitutional obligations.

“Electricity supply reliability remains strong, with 96% of unplanned outages restored within industry timeframes, despite severe weather conditions, rural network exposure and vandalism challenges.

“Water and sewer connections continued to expand, laying the foundation for future household connections once planning and interdepartmental dependencies are fully resolved,” the summary reads.

During the debate, DA councillor Mthokozisi Nkosi described the acting city manager’s assessment as “delusional”.

“This is a story of regression, failure, theft, incompetence and chaos, laying the groundwork for complete disintegration,” he said.

He cited the auditor-general’s findings that there had been “significant regression in the reliability and quality of the portfolio of evidence”.

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom said the report was evidence that the city’s government did not know how to govern.

“I will give the mayor a five out of five for attending events, because that is what she is always doing.

“The KPIs are a clear indication that we are failing.

“Electricity losses, water losses, it is clear evidence that this leadership does not have their hand on the pulse of what is going on in their administration.

“On the leadership of the administration, I give you a zero,” he said.

ANC councillor Gama Maqula said the mayor’s action plan, tabled in council, would address the shortcomings identified.

The municipality has drafted an audit action plan to address several serious failings that resulted in it receiving a qualified audit opinion for the 2024/2025 financial year — its second consecutive qualified outcome.

The draft plan was presented by Section 154 support team member Luyanda Ndeya.

Defending her performance, Lobishe blamed delays in service delivery on the termination of “evergreen contracts”.

“In 2022/2023, the council achieved 49%. In 2023/2024, it was 63%. In 2024/25, it dropped to 51%, and now at mid-year we are at 34%,” she said.

“We stopped many evergreen contracts to reduce unauthorised and wasteful expenditure and lost three months while new contracts were put in place.

“I am confident that 80% of targets will be achieved by year-end, as new contracts and focus areas take effect.

“For councillors to come here and act like this municipality has [previously] been a role model of the country when it [had] mediocre standards.

“They must come back to reality that we have taken over a municipality that has not been taken care of for eight years during coalitions.

“And all the parties here participated in coalitions,” she said.