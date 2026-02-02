Bitou officials clash at high-mast light commissioning

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A video filmed during the commissioning of a high-mast light in Ward 5 at the weekend has sparked controversy after it showed Bitou deputy mayor Nokuzolwa Kolwapi and speaker Mavis Busakwe attempting to stop a councillor from addressing residents.

The footage, circulated widely on Plettenberg Bay community social media groups, shows Ward 5 councillor Samkele Mangxaba being interrupted as he welcomed residents to the event.

In the video taken on Friday, Mangxaba urges residents not to derail municipal service delivery updates with questions about a separate incident in which Kolwapi allegedly discharged a firearm.

As Mangxaba speaks, Kolwapi and Busakwe interject loudly, insisting the event is not the place to discuss the matter.

They move toward him and attempt to take the loudhailer, telling him to stop referring to the incident.

Mangxaba is heard saying that while residents are free to ask questions online, service delivery announcements should not be overshadowed by the incident.

He then says the municipality does not support the use of firearms in public spaces.

I was almost assaulted by the speaker and the deputy mayor for saying that service delivery updates should not be derailed by one unresolved issue, the public discharge of a firearm incident involving the deputy mayor — Samkele Mangxaba, Ward 5 councillor

Kolwapi and Busakwe repeatedly call on him to stop discussing the issue in public.

Mangxaba said afterwards that the incident raised concerns about the speaker’s role in the investigation into the deputy mayor.

“I was almost assaulted by the speaker and the deputy mayor for saying that service delivery updates should not be derailed by one unresolved issue, the public discharge of a firearm incident involving the deputy mayor,” he said.

“There was nothing negative about my statement. I called for order, focus and respect for the institution.

“That matter is already before the law and council processes.”

The Bitou municipality has since issued a statement outlining the steps taken in relation to the alleged firearm discharge by Kolwapi on December 21.

According to the municipality, the matter was tabled at an ordinary council meeting held on January 23.

“As per regulations, it is the responsibility of the speaker of council to deal with matters in terms of the Council Code of Conduct, in line with schedule 7 of the Municipal Structures Act of 1998,” the statement said.

During the meeting, Busakwe gave Kolwapi a letter informing her of the allegations, including evidence circulating on social media.

She was given seven days to respond, as required by municipal regulations.

“As of February 1 2026, the speaker is awaiting the deputy mayor’s response, which will be submitted by her legal representatives,” acting municipal manager Christopher Lungelo Mapeyi said.

Mapeyi said a committee would be established at the next council meeting to investigate the matter further and to table a report with recommendations to council.

“The speaker will thereafter submit the report to the MEC for local government, Anton Bredell,” he said.

“The municipality is dealing with the matter within its mandate and cannot overstep the work of other authorities, including the South African Police Service and the National Prosecuting Authority.”

Western Cape NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the director of public prosecutions was still studying the docket.

On Monday, Mapeyi said processes were underway to verify facts on the latest video.

“When the process is done, the results will guide us on the best course of action.”