Entries now open for Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz

The top four teams in the 2025 The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz were Pearson High School, Theodor Herzl High School (overall winners), Victoria Park High School and Uitenhage High School. A new crop of pupils will contest the annual competition, with entries now open

One of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most popular educational events returns for another year, inviting pupils to dive into the excitement, camaraderie and challenge of a schools quiz.

Entries for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz open on Monday, with high school pupils from the Bay and Kouga municipal districts eligible to take part.

Established by The Herald in the 1960s, the quiz was successfully reintroduced in 2021 after an absence of several years, with co-title sponsor Isuzu Motors SA backing the competition for the sixth consecutive year in 2026.

Prize hampers valued at R280,000 are at stake, as well as R35,000 in cash for the three top schools.

Sponsors include Isuzu Motors South Africa, Astron Energy (silver sponsor), Axxess, Walmer Park Shopping Centre, Woolworths, Bargain Books, Pick n Pay and Sammo my Tutor.

Entries close on Tuesday March 24, after which all participating schools will receive bulk copies of The Herald (along existing delivery routes only), compliments of Isuzu.

The papers will be delivered to the schools from April 8 to May 15 to help entrants prepare for the quiz.

Most of the general knowledge questions posed during the competition will be drawn from articles that appear over that period in The Herald, covering local, national and world news; business; sport; politics and entertainment/leisure.

“We’re excited to host the sixth edition of The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz alongside Isuzu Motors SA once again this year,” The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters said.

“It is incredibly rewarding to see each pupil’s confidence grow in real time during the competition, proving just how powerful platforms like these can be.”

The competition reflected The Herald’s commitment to education and youth development, she said, “ensuring we make a meaningful contribution in nurturing informed, confident and curious young individuals who will go on to shape the future of our communities”.

“What makes the Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz particularly special is that it creates an even playing field, where every school, regardless of background or resources, competes under the same conditions — a reminder that academic excellence exists in every classroom,” Ulay-Walters said.

“We look forward to hosting all participating schools again this year.

“For schools that have not yet been part of this special initiative, we urge them to enter and experience the excitement and sense of achievement it brings to every learner.”

Isuzu Motors South Africa’s department executive: corporate affairs, Nandi Matomela, said: “We believe in collaborations that create value and drive mutual growth for all stakeholders.

“The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz is a key platform for young people to exercise critical life skills which include teamwork, research, general knowledge and an understanding of current affairs.

“We are proud to see the benefit of this in the participating scholars year on year.”

Schools must nominate four pupils to make up a team, with one team permitted from every school. Team members may be from grades 8-12.

Schools may enter manually or online at www.bit.ly/schoolquiz26. Entries may also be submitted to The Herald offices at The Atrium Centre, 24 Ring Road, Greenacres, or by emailing ulayb@theherald.co.za by midday on March 24.

Elimination rounds will take place on May 2, with the quarterfinals on May 9, and the semifinals and finals on May 16. All rounds will be held at The Venue at Walmer Park Shopping Centre.

The quarterfinal, semifinal and final rounds will be live-streamed on The Herald’s Facebook page. For more information, send an email to ulayb@theherald.co.za.