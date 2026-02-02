Five suspects arrested in Humansdorp murder case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Five men were arrested in connection with the murder of Deon du Toit in the Humansdorp area.

Five men were arrested at the weekend for their alleged involvement in the murder of Deon du Toit, 60, whose body was found on a farm outside Humansdorp last week.

Police spokesperson W/O Majola Nkohli said the five men, who are between 22 and 37 years old, are due to appear in Humansdorp magistrate’s court on Monday.

“The men were found in possession of items that were presumably stolen during the attack. They were charged for murder, house robbery and possession of suspected stolen property.

“Du Toit’s body was found on January 27 at the farm that is situated along the R102,” Nkohli said.