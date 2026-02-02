Gayton McKenzie clarifies SA not confirmed as 2026 Wafcon hosts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie said South Africa has 'expressed its willingness to support' the Confederation of African Football and step in as hosts should Morocco withdraw from staging the tournament.

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has clarified South Africa has not been confirmed as host of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in response to comments made by his deputy minister.

McKenzie said South Africa has “expressed its willingness to support” the Confederation of African Football (Caf) and step in as hosts should Morocco withdraw from staging the tournament.

Deputy sport minister Peace Mabe said at the Hollywoodbets Super League Awards ceremony on Sunday that South Africa was stepping in to replace the North African country.

“As the minister of sport, arts and culture, I wish to provide clarity after remarks made by the deputy minister of sport regarding the 2026 Wafcon,” McKenzie said.

“South Africa has expressed its willingness to support Caf if required, should alternative hosting arrangements for the 2026 Wafcon become necessary. The engagements form part of ongoing discussions initiated by Caf as it considers contingencies in line with the confederation’s responsible stewardship of the continental game.

“At this stage, no formal decision has been taken to relocate the tournament, and Morocco remains the officially designated host of the 2026 Wafcon. Caf has not yet triggered any alternative hosting process.”

Mabe had said South Africa seized “an opportunity that presented itself because we feel we have the necessary infrastructure and support [to host] the Wafcon”.

“When Morocco said, ‘We are not able to host,’ South Africa said, ‘Yes, we are available. We are going to take it.’

“It cannot be debatable because we hosted a successful G20 [summit in November] when heads of state and countries were here. It tells you in terms of hospitality we are ready.

“We have the necessary infrastructure when it comes to stadiums. We have hosted the [2010 men’s] soccer World Cup before, so we are ready. We can host it.”

Caf has not announced confirmation of Morocco’s withdrawal as hosts.

The ministry of sport, arts and culture will continue to pursue a long-term strategy of hosting major sporting events to boost sport, tourism, economic growth and the image of the country on the world stage. — Gayton McKenzie

McKenzie clarified there are stages to complete before a country can be confirmed as hosts of the Wafcon, including:

formal confirmation from Caf that alternative hosting arrangements are required;

approval through the relevant cabinet processes;

confirmation of host cities, stadium availability, accommodation and transport capacity; and

the conclusion of the necessary government guarantees and operational agreements.

“The remarks made by the deputy minister reflect the government’s longstanding engagement in supporting African football and South Africa’s confidence in its proven ability to host major international sporting events. They do not constitute a formal confirmation or assumption of hosting responsibilities.

“The department, with Safa [the South African Football Association] and stakeholders, will continue to engage Caf in a structured and responsible manner. Any further announcements will be made only once all required processes have been concluded and formal decisions taken.

“The ministry of sport, arts and culture will continue to pursue a long-term strategy of hosting major sporting events to boost sport, tourism, economic growth and the image of the country on the world stage.”