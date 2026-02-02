Government approves R3.7m drought plan for NMU

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nelson Mandela University vice-chancellor Prof Sibongile Muthwa provides an update on institutional matters during a media briefing at the south campus on Saturday.

The government has approved a multimillion-rand plan to deal with drought impact at Nelson Mandela University (NMU).

This was among additional contingency measures put in place to deal with water outages, the university’s vice-chancellor, Prof Sibongile Muthwa, said

Muthwa was speaking to reporters at the chancellor’s room within the Madibaz Sport Arena in Summerstrand on Saturday.

She said measures remained in place for power outages that hade rocked the metro in the past week.

These included back-up generator power for critical functions with diesel stock managed on an ongoing basis.

“Our sustainability initiatives continue, including the installation of a large-scale photovoltaic system, and the department of higher education and training has approved our drought mitigation plan, with funding of R3.7m,” Muthwa said.

She said NMU’s 2026 academic year would be focused on readiness, stability and student success.

“Our priority is to ensure that activity can proceed in a manner that is safe, well-supported and conducive to living and learning, while remaining transparent about the broader context within which universities operate,” she said.

Gender-based violence (GBV) has been declared a national disaster and universities, as microcosms of society, were not immune.

This, Muthwa said, was brought into sharp focus after the tragic death of Sesethu Mboza, a second-year bachelor of arts student, who it is believed took her own life at an off-campus residence in October 2025.

At the time, Muthwa said the gravity of the incident had affected the entire university community and brought into sharp focus the collective responsibility for the safety and wellbeing of students.

The university resolved to institute a fact-finding inquiry to gain a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances leading up to and surrounding Mboza’s death.

This included evaluating the efficacy of existing internal systems, and making evidence-based findings and recommendations to strengthen preventive and responsive measures.

She said on Saturday that NMU had instituted an independent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding her death.

“The report is being finalised and the university will carefully analyse it to see if, and where, we need to enhance our systems.”

A dedicated, high-level GBV and sexual health response team had been established to advise management on ways of enhancing co-ordination and responsiveness, as well as support.

“Advocacy and awareness campaigns remain ongoing,” Muthwa said.

She said the university was in the process of finalising responses to applicants, in line with a commitment to do so by February 7.

“This process is progressing well, and any challenges that arise are being dealt with accordingly.”

For the 2026 academic year, the university received more than 272,000 applications for about 8,500 first-time entering students.

Assisted registration on site commenced last week.

As of Friday, 6,899 first-year students had registered.

Overall, the university was expecting a total student population of 34,785 in 2026.

In terms of accommodation, she said NMU had an on-campus residence bed capacity of 5,340, while demand remained more than fourfold, judging by the number of applications received.

“To mitigate this, the university continues to make use of accredited off-campus residence facilities across Gqeberha and George.

“More than 23,000 students are accommodated in these facilities.”

She said the National Student Financial Aid Scheme had introduced its own direct accreditation process, and the university was working to enhance its partnership with the scheme to streamline student admission and placement across both on-and-off campus accommodation, to ensure the safety and welfare of students.

