Urban Exchange celebrates 10 years of hip-hop innovation

Iconic isiXhosa rappers in the Eastern Cape, Khayalethu 'Mboza' Mxasa, right, and Lunga 'Hooba' Mampangashe, are set to perform at The Urban Exchange's 10th anniversary in Gqeberha.

Eastern Cape veteran group Intloko Zenyoka are set to perform as The Urban Exchange celebrates a decade of accolades and its role in spreading hip-hop across the province — a cultural movement credited with positively shaping the lives of many young people.

Makhi Concepts has announced the return of The Urban Exchange, marking its 10th year as a pioneering hip-hop cultural platform under the theme “A decade of Hip-Hop innovation, trials and triumph”.

The first session for 2026 will take place on February 7, followed by a second session on March 7, both at The One Room Music and Comedy Club in Central, from 6-7pm.

The milestone celebration is supported by the National Arts Council of SA, affirming the platform’s cultural value and national significance.

Tickets are available online via Webtickets at R100, or R120 at the door.

The opening edition will feature a dynamic and geographically diverse line-up reflecting the national reach and cultural depth of the movement, with some artists travelling from as far afield as Johannesburg.

Organisers said the line-up would bring together multiple generations, regions and stylistic approaches within SA hip-hop, united by authenticity, storytelling and craft.

Legends in isiXhosa hip-hop, Intloko Zenyoka (Snake Heads), a term associated with seniors or legends, representing Qonce and Stutterheim, will also take to the stage.

Intloko Zenyoka co-founders Khayalethu “Mboza” Mxasa and Lunga “Hooba” Mampangashe confirmed the group, which released its first official album in 2009, would be performing at the event.

The duo, whose membership changed over the years, played a pivotal role in the growth of isiXhosa hip-hop in the province.

They gained popularity both locally and nationally through their conscious hip-hop, which took on an activist role against social ills.

Mampangashe said: “There is a lifestyle that is sold in the hip-hop scene, but we must focus on the craft.

“The brotherhood has over the years shown a spirit of love, unity and ubuntu.”

Intloko Zenyoka have released two albums, Promise to the Province and Down to Earth Kind, as well as single tracks including Zezaphi Ezi in 2016.

Reflecting on the hip-hop scene in the province at the time, Mampangashe said artists were authentic and dedicated to the movement, with rappers researching the topics they addressed.

He said their greatest achievement was reminding people, through music, of the importance of ubuntu.

“We’ve sold t-shirts, held sold-out shows and raised a lot of people in the music scene.

“I once gave someone a lift from Bhisho. The man paid me R10 and said he wished he could pay me more because our music raised them, taught them how to be men, and some of them were working now.

“If we valued ubuntu, you would not steal from your neighbour, there would be no gender-based violence, you would not rape a woman, because you would see her as your sister,” Mampangashe said.

Founder of The Urban Exchange, Yahkeem Mavulakuvaliwe, of Motherwell, said the platform emerged after years of hip-hop struggle, resilience and community-driven work.

What began as intimate monthly sessions and an audio podcast evolved into a respected national cultural property, including a five-year run as a radio show on SABC’s TruFM, while remaining rooted in hip-hop as lived experience, storytelling and cultural dialogue.

“To look back three awards later, when we started we were just concerned about keeping the arts alive.

“At the event, I just want to be there, take everything in and enjoy it,” Mavulakuvaliwe said.

He said funding had consistently been the main challenge, with limited resources making it difficult to cater for everyone.

However, hip-hop was deeply personal for him, as it saved him from a life of crime.

“We were fortunate to get the Presidential Employment Stimulus programme funding through the National Arts Council.

“It is not much, but it allows us to dream a bit bigger than operating from a zero budget,” he said.

“Before hip-hop, I was not doing any of the things I am doing today.

“I was lucky not to get incarcerated and saw it as grace early on.”

Mavulakuvaliwe said his involvement with community-focused groups such as Ghetto Youth Uprising in Motherwell exposed him to outreach programmes with LoveLife and environmental clubs, including school clean-up initiatives.

“Hip-hop took me off the streets where people thought I would either die or go to jail.

“It gave me a voice I never knew I had and an audience that wanted to listen, and it landed me in radio,” he said.

Recalling the origins of The Urban Exchange, he said hip-hop and rap culture in the metro had always had deep roots.

Feeling misplaced as a retail store manager, he said he followed his calling.

“The Urban Exchange was the first project I did after resigning as a retail store manager on December 2 2016 — my birthday present to myself.”

He added that the second session would take the form of a red-carpet cocktail party, with the premium event featuring live band performances and a genre-bridging line-up.

Reflecting on earlier days, Mavulakuvaliwe recalled platforms such as Urban Connection, where artists from across Nelson Mandela Bay and the province gathered weekly for open-mic sessions.

“There would be performances, no-one got paid, those who had beats would bring them, and rap would happen until the early hours of the morning.”