‘What’s that smell?’ Sewage woes put tourism at risk

One of the aeration tanks at the Cape Recife Wastewater Treatment Works

The stench of sewage hovering over Gqeberha’s Wild Side is affecting recreation and tourism in one of the most picturesque parts of the city.

It is not clear if the culprit is the Cape Recife Wastewater Treatment Works or its sister plant in Driftsands, but the stench is delivered intermittently on certain winds.

Though the metro said last week the only problem at the Cape Recife plant was the recent electricity outage, which meant filtration machinery could not function properly, those on the ground said it had been going on for years.

Golfer Patrick Grewar said he and his golf group often experienced a sewage smell when they were playing at the Humewood Golf Club.

“I used to love the scent of the sea you got long ago when you were walking down the fairways.

“But now often, when the wind shifts to a southeasterly, the stench comes.

“It was really bad [on January 28] again.

“I had to apologise to the Belgian tourists who were with us.”

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the sewage problem at the Cape Recife plant was related to the power outage which hit the Bay on January 22, when two electricity pylon towers collapsed.

“This, coupled with high temperatures, resulted in stagnant wastewater conditions, which in turn caused temporary objectionable odours.

“Power supply has since been restored and stabilisation is under way.”

He said the plant had since July 2025 treated an average volume of 9.92 megalitres a day, which meant it periodically operated above its original design capacity.

“This places additional strain on infrastructure, particularly during abnormal events such as power interruptions.”

Soyaya said the metro was determined to address and find solutions for the problems at the plant.

“The challenges experienced reinforce the need for ongoing refurbishment.

“This is being implemented in a phased manner, aligned to available funding and prioritisation of public health and environmental protection.”

However, a member of the Humewood Golf Course management team, who asked not to be named, said the metro’s attribution of the foul odour to the recent power outage did not fully account for the ongoing situation.

“There are times when the smell becomes especially noticeable and unpleasant, particularly on a southeasterly and southerly wind.

“That’s been our experience for several years, and it has recently intensified.

“Persistent bad odours pose a reputational concern not only for the club, but also for the city and tourism sector.”

He said in the past, the golf course and neighbouring properties had participated in a mutually beneficial reclaimed water offtake agreement with the municipality.

“This arrangement allowed the property owners to use treated effluent from the Cape Recife Wastewater Treatment Works for irrigation purposes.

“While the water quality required careful management, it was an important resource for irrigation, supported water conservation efforts and assisted the municipality with effluent disposal.”

Recurring infrastructure failures had, however, led to no reclaimed water being available for about four years.

He said the club had raised concerns with the municipality regarding the recurring sewage smell and remained hopeful that a sustainable and lasting solution could be implemented.

On a visit to the area on Thursday, The Herald started at the Cape Recife works, which is situated in the Cape Recife Nature Reserve.

At the gate on the south side of the property, there was no smell, but around the superintendent’s office the stench was unbearable.

Further into the reserve, there was effluent flowing onto the beach and into the sea.

Carl Havemann, manager of the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds’ Gqeberha centre, said the sewage smell had been a constant ever since he started there, 3½ years ago, whenever the wind blew from the Cape Recife plant.

Cape Recife Conservancy deputy chair and Pine Lodge co-owner Dennis Tucker said though the metro had directed considerable funding into refurbishing the plant, this job was still under way and the consequences were serious.

“Because of the bad sewage smell, we had to do a number of refunds to guests over the December holidays.”

He said while the air pollution problem was one manifestation of the incomplete refurbishment, the failure of the reclaimed water irrigation deal was another.

“I’ve been optimistic about the refurbishment being completed and thereafter the reclamation deal being reinstituted.

“Especially with another drought threatening Nelson Mandela Bay, you would think the metro would be keen.

“But there seems to be no sense of urgency from them.”

The Herald also explored further along Marine Drive past the Cape Recife turnoff, following reports that the sewage smell was coming from the north side of the road.

With an easterly blowing, this could not be determined — but the severe smell from the direction of the Cape Recife plant was definite.

Summerstrand Neighbourhood Watch chair and beachfront safety and security co-ordinator Ian Millar said while there were problems at the Cape Recife works, the much bigger concern was the municipality’s Driftsands sewage plant.

The Driftsands works is situated in the bush southwest of Forest Hill.

The Herald reported in March 2025 that the Driftsands plant was expelling millions of litres a day of raw and partially treated sewage in an open canal through the bush to exit into the sea at Three Pools near Willows.

According to the plant manager interviewed on site, this was happening because of electrical cable theft and the failure of the municipality to act, despite his pleas.

Senior superintendent Sicelo Thabethe said at the time that since a cable was stolen in November 2023, the plant had been limping along with the help of a generator.

But in the 15 months since then, the expelled effluent from the plant had not complied on a single occasion with the minimum quality standards set by the department of water and sanitation.

Two weeks before the March 2025 visit, the generator packed up and, since then, the deluge of sewage being pumped into the sea off Three Pools had not been treated at all.

The metro at the time denied there was a problem — but Millar said on Thursday that the current situation at Driftsands was dire.

Soyaya said on Monday that the Driftsands sewage treatment works had been hit by cable theft and vandalism, leaving the facility without its main power supply.

“This outage adversely affected normal plant operations.

“The incident was immediately reported to the relevant municipal departments and authorities, and internal funding was transferred to enable urgent corrective work.

“Council approval processes were completed in the current financial year to ensure the restoration project could proceed.

“A joint site meeting between the responsible municipal directorates and the appointed service provider was held on January 30, and restoration work is moving into the execution phase.”

Asked about the flow onto the beach at Cape Recife, Soyaya said under normal operating conditions, the treated effluent from the Cape Recife plant was discharged via a marine outfall about 100m into the sea.

“During exceptionally high in-flows, particularly when the maturation pond is temporarily bypassed to protect the integrity of the treatment process, surcharging [overflowing] can occur.”

He said the metro would continue to work on improving the plant.

“During the current financial year alone, R3,659,398.23 has already been spent at the works from an allocated budget of R5,050,000.00. Further work will continue.”

He said the metro acknowledged the interest from nearby property owners regarding the possible reinstatement of the reclaimed water for irrigation arrangement.

“The [municipality] supports responsible water reuse initiatives.

“However, any reclaimed water arrangement must be assessed to ensure compliance with health, safety, infrastructure capacity and environmental standards.

“Stakeholders who wish to pursue reclaimed water use are encouraged to submit a formal request to the municipality.”