Gqeberha’s Loufi returns to alma mater for nostalgic performance

Jean-Luc Handel, popularly known as Loufi, was born and raised in Gqeberha before leaving to Johannesburg to pursue a career in music and returned this past weekend to perform at his old school Otto Du Plessis in Algoa Park. Picture Geoff Hookins

Despite some early challenges when growing up, a Gqeberha-born performer’s passion for the arts drove him to pursue his dream, and today he is a platinum-selling artist.

Jean-Luc Handel, popularly known as Loufi, returned to the Friendly City at the weekend to perform at his alma mater, Otto Du Plessis, in Algoa Park, in front of hundreds of excited past and present pupils.

Handel said going back to his old school had been like a trip down memory lane.

“I was an immature kid and I was very naughty and being back there to perform was something I never thought would happen,” he said.

“After the show, I sat in the principal’s office with my old teacher, who is now the principal, and we spoke about all the naughty things I did while I was at school.

“It was very nostalgic and very humbling.

“A lot of people in PE come from a broken home but we heal.

“We find people to fill the gaps in our life and help us to build our puzzle and I’m so grateful that I could sit there [in the principal’s office] as a built puzzle and chat about life.”

Described by his former teachers and his family as having been an intelligent and friendly child, Handel was later caught in drug addiction in his early teens and dropped out of high school in grade 11.

Otto Du Plessis principal Anize Gerber, who was his grade head in 2012, described him as having been the life of the party in every class.

“He was very energetic, kids always gravitated towards him.

“He always had this posse of kids who were the odd group but he would always take care of them.”

Gerber said Handel performed at the school’s talent show every year.

“That was his first performance experience and the kids loved him.

“He has his own unique style and he was a trendsetter.

“And when I look at his social media today I see he is still a trendsetter.

“He is not scared to take a chance, he lives his absolute truth.

“This is who he is, this is the music he is making and he’s not settling for less.”

His mother, Ilze, described him as having been a pleasant boy when he was growing up.

“We used to send him to the shop to buy bread when he was in primary school, and the older kids started calling him Loaf because he was always carrying a loaf of bread.

“That eventually turned into Loufi, and the name stuck.

“When he was eight years old, his love for music started.”

She said seeing the change in her son when his drug addiction got bad, was stressful.

“He became so thin, his face was gaunt and I was worried about him.

“We all got a big fright when he had to be hospitalised because of his drug use.”

Looking back at his teenage years, Loufi said it had been a “weird” period in his life.

“I was focused on alcohol and cigarettes and girls, and I smoked a lot of weed.

“I was the cool kid, I was the entertainer, and I was also a safe space for some of the kids.”

Handel credits his friendship with classmate Devon Prinsloo for having helped him kick his drug habit.

“He was there for me and he is one of the reasons I made it out.

“My faith is the main reason I could stop, but having a good circle around me was also very important.”

Prinsloo said he grew up in the same street as Handel.

“I was a prefect and I played first team rugby, so I was doing well, and it was hard to see my friend in that situation.”

He said he and Loufi started to make music in his makeshift studio.

“Loufi was always making music, I wanted to be a part of it too.

“There were four of us in a rap group called CMB and we performed all over PE, but we all knew Loufi was going to be a star.”

Prinsloo said their group broke up after they had all finished school but Loufi continued to make music.

The artist’s song Wit Skoene caught the attention of Universal Music and after signing a recording deal with the international label in 2019, he moved to Johannesburg and became a full-time musician.

Wit Skoene is certified platinum.