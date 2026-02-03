Impact Theatre’s ‘Voulez Vous’ cabaret celebrates love and laughter

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 'Voulez Vous Valentine’s Cabaret' runs from February 12 to 15 2026 at the Savoy Theatre in Gqeberha, with evening shows from Thursday to Saturday at 7.30pm and weekend matinees at 2pm.The cast members pictured are: Back row: Caleb Zola, Andrea Morris, Duane Kriel Front: Amy-Leigh Ward, Debrah Coeries

From chart toppers to comedy numbers, the 17th annual Voulez Vous Valentine’s Cabaret has returned to entertain Gqeberha music lovers, with some of the best local talent set to light up the stage.

Impact Community Theatre will again stage the production that has become a firm favourite on the theatre calendar and serves as Impact’s first major fundraiser for 2026.

Impact Community Theatre president Rose Cowpar said the show featured an exciting line-up of local performers delivering hits from the charts, the classics, stage and screen with some surprise medleys and comedy numbers.

“Voulez Vous is a unique live experience to celebrate Valentine’s Day, whether with a partner, friends, family or your book club. Voulez Vous is a musical feast and has everything from Marvin Gaye to The Weeknd, Lemar to Lady Gaga, with something for everyone in the mix."

Cowpar has always championed development, especially for young people, and the family environment at Impact.

“It’s a huge thrill for me to see how the experiences of our cast members and crew really inspire a love of theatre not just for them but their families and friends,” she said.

“Everyone learns from each other and works together to create some really magical moments.”

This year director Leandi Fontini has brought together a cast that represents both the emerging and established talent from across Nelson Mandela Bay.

“After performing in three Valentine’s shows, this is my first time stepping into the role of director, and I wanted to create something joyful and welcoming,” Fontini said.

“It’s about settling in with some great snacks, an ice-cold drink, fantastic music, shared laughs, and that special feeling of being in a theatre with people you love — whether that’s a partner, friends, family or your favourite plus-one.”

Fontini is joined by vocal director Thuba Myeki and co-choreographers Kehly Booysen and Abi Ranwell.

This year’s cast features a diverse and exciting mix of youth and experience:

Fan favourites include Annaline Stiglingh, Timothy Jacobs, Andrea Morris, AJ Josephs, as well as last year’s director, Danyke de Beer and 2025 stage couple Hannah Barth and Caleb Zola.

Making a return to the Savoy stage are Debrah Coeries, Chris Cressey, Grayden Malgas, Milo Dyantyi, Elmarie Jonker and Bronwen Swanepoel.

Popular Bay teacher Sharne Osborne makes her second Valentine’s appearance.

Voulez Vous runs from February 12 to 15 at the Savoy Theatre.

Tickets for all performances can be purchased online on Webtickets or at any Pick n Pay store.

Bookings for groups of 10 or more should be made with Rose Cowpar by Whatsapp 072-906-1977 or e-mail info@impacttheatre.co.za.

