Mabuyane warns politicians to stay in their lane

ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane has called on politicians to stay away from tenders and from interfering in administration in municipalities.

“The problems of local government are our problems and are political in nature,” Mabuyane said.

“It’s us who are destabilising local government with all the things that we’re doing.

“Let’s stay away from the issues of the tenders. No matter how rapacious you feel, stay away from that.

“Don’t come closer, but guide, provide direction so that you can intervene when necessary.”

He was delivering his closing remarks at the ANC provincial executive committee lekgotla in East London on Monday.

“Let us be in our lane but focused, so that we can apply consequence management,” Mabuyane said.

“You won’t be able to apply consequence management if you are also dragged and brought into that situation.

“Our plea is that a mayor must be a mayor [and] a chief whip must be a chief whip.”

He called for political leadership to refrain from interfering in administration.

“The issue that we’re hearing here from the presentation of Cogta [co-operative governance and traditional affairs], where it is alleged that councils or caucuses are instructing [that] people who are not competent be employed,” he said.

“People are employed even before they go to interviews. It’s wrong.

“It can’t continue like that. We shouldn’t create a space for this.

“Our people want services, and they will never forgive us if we are going to continue making unnecessary, funny excuses.

“We must be unambiguous on consequence management where leaders or officials fail the people, whether through negligence, corruption, incapacity or wilful misconduct.

“There must be consequences.

“When taps run dry in rural areas, when roads collapse, when school transport falters, when service delivery deteriorates, some people must be held accountable.

“Consequence management is not factionalism. It is an organisational discipline.

“It is how the revolutionary movement proves that it takes government seriously and respects the life, the lived experience and the realities of our people.”

As the party braces for its elective provincial conference, Mabuyane, who is running for a third term as ANC provincial chair, called for members to “not mess up the ANC”.

“Most of you arrived at an ANC of state power and you don’t know an ANC without state power,” he said.

“Please, comrades, don’t mess up the ANC. Let’s unite ourselves.”

During a media briefing, provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi, who is said to be challenging Mabuyane for his position, said the gathering resolved to strengthen its organisational capacity, promote internal democracy, accountability and transparency, and to remain a campaigning organisation.

“We emphasise the importance of the unity within the organisation, renewal, speeding up implementation of the resolutions in particular, that will enhance the efficiencies within government,” Ngcukayitobi said.

“We are not lacking resolutions.

“We are lacking the dedication to implement the government’s resolution of the African National Congress in government efficiently, and that is how we are going to be able to see the change that we aspire to and ensure that there are maximum employment capabilities within the state.”

Speaking about the upcoming local government elections, he said it was a must that the party won the elections.

“We can win the election when we build resilient structures of the ANC that are functioning democratically and uniting the organisation,” Ngcukayitobi said.

“The ANC has on its own, and the government has done so too, to establish monitoring and evaluation units.

“Now we are going to even monitor the procurement plans, if they are adhered to.

“We are going to monitor the performance targets, if they are achieved on time.

“We are going to also monitor the spending processes of government.

“Cogta has issued a booklet of non-negotiables, and that booklet is not going to be gathering dust.

“The ANC too is monitoring. The evaluation subcommittee [of the ANC] is going to monitor whether there is compliance.

“The lekgotla agreed that we are not going to negotiate on non-expenditure of government grants.

“There are going to be consequences.

“Those that do not spend government grants are going to be held individually and personally liable, and the ANC will have to take action against such individuals.” — Daily Dispatch