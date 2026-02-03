Man dies after falling from moving vehicle in bizarre incident

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A night of fun in Gqeberha took a fatal turn when a man fell out of a moving vehicle, hit his head on the pavement and died at the scene.

The bizarre incident occurred outside a pub on the beachfront in Summerstrand on Sunday night.

After leaving the establishment, one man climbed in the driver’s side of an Isuzu LDV and another man forced himself onto his lap.

They then drove off with the vehicle door open.

As the vehicle turned, one of the men fell out and died.

According to Atlas Security, the two men, whom police believed were both from Gauteng, had been drinking at the pub in Beach Road before the incident.

“The vehicle was driven away while the door remained open,” Atlas said in a security alert.

“As the vehicle turned, the man fell out, struck his head on the pavement and was pronounced deceased.”

Atlas Security group marketing manager Wayne Hart confirmed that a team was asked to attend to a medical emergency in the Beach Road area on Sunday evening.

“Upon arrival, it was established that there had been an altercation inside a vehicle involving two individuals,” he said.

“Our role at the scene was limited to providing immediate assistance until the appropriate authorities took over.”

Hart said Atlas Security was not in a position to comment further.

“All inquiries relating to the circumstances of the incident should be directed to the SAPS,” he said.

“We are mindful of the sensitivity around this matter and remain respectful of all parties involved.”

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said that according to preliminary information, the two men, aged 28 and 30, left a pub in Beach Road at 7.52pm and proceeded to a white Isuzu LDV.

“The 30-year-old man entered the vehicle as the driver, while the deceased also entered on the driver’s side,” she said.

“As the vehicle drove off at speed with the driver’s door still open, the [28-year-old] fell out of the vehicle and sustained multiple injuries to his face and head.”

She said the driver was arrested on charges of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, reckless and negligent driving and culpable homicide.

He is expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday

Janse van Rensburg said the dead man’s name would be released once his next of kin had been informed.

“The investigation is ongoing,” she said.