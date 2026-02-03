Move to turn sewage sludge into asset

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sustainalutions co-founder Austin Turner and NMU research, innovation and internationalisation deputy vice-chancellor Prof Azwinndini Muronga mark the signing of the new sludge beneficiation project agreement. Picture:

A new project to transform one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s biggest challenges into an asset and spearhead the way forward for SA and the continent at large was launched at Nelson Mandela University on Monday.

Key stakeholders in the Eastern Cape Sludge Beneficiation project attended a signing ceremony at the university to explain its importance and voice their support.

Sustainalutions co-founder Alex Prieto said the company’s aim was to work with the Nelson Mandela Bay community and experts at NMU, as well as engage with the municipality.

“We want to work together to reduce the ‘deployment gap’ and de-risk investment in this sector.

“Disposal of sewage sludge is the challenge and if we can implement a solution, we can achieve a nett positive.

“We want to transform sludge from a liability to an asset for society, the environment and the economy.”

He said besides solving the huge sewage sludge disposal problem, the model underpinning the project would also be able to deal with food and livestock waste responsible for dangerous methane emissions.

“The electricity generated can be used to feed EVs [electric vehicles], including whole city fleets.

“There will also be a fertiliser line, and opportunities to boost the gas industry.”

The idea is to create a regional sludge centre at one of the city’s wastewater treatment works.

The centre would process sludge from that works as well as imported sludge from nearby facilities.

Many wastewater treatment works around the Bay, but also across Africa, face persistent sludge challenges including rising disposal costs, constrained landfill options, bad odours, handling risks and compliance pressure.

Sustainalutions co-founder Austin Turner said the hydrolysis technology that would be used, combined with the circular economy recycling approach, was a feature of top sewage management facilities around the world.

“You will see it everywhere from Beijing to Washington DC.

“We want to make Nelson Mandela Bay the first city in Africa to have it — and to do it better than anywhere else in the world.”

NMU science executive dean Prof Christa Grobler said the project would be a living laboratory for publishable applied research, high-quality datasets for funding proposals, and structured student training and full-time employment opportunities.

She said the metro was working to address considerable challenges managing the city’s sewage and the project would support those efforts.

“NMU strongly supports this project. The university believes in diversity and that … we are better when we work together.”

NMU business and economic sciences dean Prof Hendrik Lloyd said the project spoke to the need for sustainability as a cornerstone of the economy and putting a stop to pollution.

“It speaks to the need to avoid the negative whiplash that comes from damaging the environment.”

He said the city’s infrastructure challenges were mounting.

“We can create new tech but maintenance is key. Once we have it, we must look after it.

“So we fully support this project. But we must ensure our partners are true partners.”

Bay infrastructure and engineering executive director Joseph Tsatsire said the metro welcomed the project.

“We have a lot of challenges and we require innovation. We proudly support this agreement.

“Maintenance is very important.”