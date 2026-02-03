NMU student reaches Nedbank competition finals

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Aphiwe Dabula from Nelson Mandela University is the only finalist from Gqeberha selected for the 54th Nedbank and Old Mutual Budget Speech Competition.

Nelson Mandela University (NMU) postgraduate student Aphiwe Dabula has been named as a finalist in the 54th Nedbank and Old Mutual Budget Speech Competition, earning national recognition for his essay examining SA’s inflation-targeting framework.

The 27-year-old is a master’s candidate in economics and is the only finalist from Gqeberha.

Dabula’s postgraduate topic was “Inflation targeting in South Africa: evaluate the optimal lower target, implementation timing, and international comparisons.”

His essay focuses on the effectiveness of SA’s 3–6% inflation target band, arguing that while inflation targeting has helped stabilise prices over the past two decades, the framework is increasingly viewed as outdated in the current economic climate.

“I found out about the competition through the university and used reports from the South African Reserve Bank, Stats SA and various business newspapers to compile my essay.

“I love doing research and I hope to one day work in research,” Dabula said.

The Nedbank and Old Mutual Budget Speech competition is regarded as one of SA’s leading platforms for young economists and finance students, offering participants an opportunity to engage critically with national fiscal and monetary policy debates.

Finalists in the postgraduate category are competing for cash prizes of R150,000 for first place, R100,000 for second and R50,000 for third.

Dabula said the competition played an important role in helping young people engage more meaningfully with economic policy discussions.

“I think this type of competition is great for the youth because it gives students a voice and exposure to economic policies.

“We often listen to the budget speech, for example, without understanding what it means.

“Young people will get to understand the policies that govern our country’s economy, and that is important.”

Old Mutual SA chief executive Jurie Strydom said the calibre of this year’s finalists was outstanding and inspired optimism about their potential contributions to future socio-economic policy discussions.

“We are proud to continue supporting a competition that challenges young South Africans to engage critically with real economic issues.

“The finalists have demonstrated exceptional analytical ability, academic depth and a clear commitment to contributing meaningfully to the country’s economic future,” Strydom said.

Nedbank chief executive Jason Quinn commended the finalists, saying they represented the best and brightest of their generation.

“Nedbank’s long-standing support of the Budget Speech Competition is grounded in our belief that investing in future generations serves to secure a sustainable and prosperous future for society at large,” he said.

Dabula will join the other finalists in Cape Town in March to participate in the official final round, which includes panel interviews and a gala dinner that will coincide with the budget speech.

The Herald