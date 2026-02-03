Parliament asks mayor for report on R25m transformer lease

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Parliament has entered the fray over the alleged unauthorised removal of a municipal transformer, with Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe requested to report back to the co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) portfolio committee chair, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Already, ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi has demanded an explanation from her about how a R25m municipal transformer was leased out to Coega Steels before the council’s approval.

Lobishe was expected to submit various reports to the joint committee of Cogta, auditor-general and public accounts.

Her deadline was Tuesday.

The committee sought clarity on the city’s R22bn in evergreen contracts, its deteriorating audit, ongoing forensic investigations, and allegations against Lobishe relating to the leased transformer and deposits made into her bank account.

For weeks, allegations have been made on social media by former GOOD member Siyanda Mayana.

In January, Lobishe’s attorneys issued a letter of demand calling for a public apology and removal of social media posts on the matter.

Mayana held a media conference on Tuesday, during which he released a letter and an email relating to the transformer.

He urged Lobishe to carry out her legal threat.

“She must speak to her lawyers and take action. It has been there for weeks. She will resign first before that comes.”

Earlier in January, Mayana reported a complaint against the mayor at the Humewood police station for her alleged role in leasing the transformer to Coega Steels.

“She will be charged,” Mayana said.

In a letter dated January 28, Mkhize instructed Lobishe to report back on the allegations published in The Herald concerning purported deposits into her bank account.

“Any report to the council around this matter should also be provided.”

He said the joint committees also saw a News24 report that the police were probing the alleged unauthorised removal of a transformer.

“The article cites an affidavit and a criminal complaint relating to the unlawful removal of a municipal transformer to a private company, Coega Steels.

“This action was allegedly taken without council authority, and there was an alleged attempt to regularise this retrospectively.

“Whether Ceoga Steels also participated in the evergreen contracts is also to be specified.”

Cogta MEC Zolile Williams was copied in on the email.

“The portfolio committee indicated they will make follow-ups on the oversight meeting we had with Nelson Mandela Bay, especially on all areas they have raised in the letter.

“So it’s something we are all aware of.”

The lease sparked outrage among councillors during an October council meeting when the proposal was brought to the meeting for rubber-stamping.

Former acting city manager Ted Pillay and Lobishe had already signed a memorandum with the company in September, and the transformer was delivered.

However, a legal opinion obtained by the municipality recommended that the decision be set aside, as it contravened the Municipal Finance Management Act regulations.

The regulations require that for a municipality to grant a right to use or control an asset worth more than R10m, a public participation process must first be done.

The R25m transformer was procured to provide backup for the Swartkops and Greenbushes substations.

It was being used at another substation as part of an ongoing project.

However, on September 11, an agreement was signed to lease the unit to Coega IDZ-based Coega Steels at R250,000 a month for a year.

An item brought to council during the December 4 council meeting noted that if Pillay and former acting electricity and energy boss Tholi Biyela still worked at the municipality, both would have been charged with serious financial misconduct and negligence.

During the briefing, Mayana said formal investigations were ongoing on two incidents involving the mayor.

“The dilemma in Nelson Mandela Bay is that of a city being brought to its knees, this is not by a single event but brutal systematic castration and thorough insurgency.”

He said the transformer was leased without due process.

“This has been proven to be an undermining of municipal processes, not only that, but this was also a spit in the face of the people of Nelson Mandela Bay.”

He said residents were affected by the recent five-day outage due to a breakdown in municipal infrastructure.

“The saddest reality is that there are no frustrations for companies like Coega Steel, who, at the click of a finger, can [allegedly] get processes overlooked and laws undermined by the mayor.

“The Municipal Financial Management Act and all procurement laws and regulations were disregarded.

“This mafia state we are being subjected to has proven to have no respect for any municipal chain of command, and this was clearly shown by the total disregard of the CFO’s wisdom on the matter, who, in a letter, clearly stated his disapproval.”

He said the Hawks had applied for access to Lobishe’s bank account.

In an email dated January 30 and shared with the media by Mayana, CFO Jackson Ngcelwane said it was a matter of grave concern that a brand-new transformer had been handed over to a private company.

“I am sorry, colleagues. I do not support this idea.”

He called for a council resolution, supported by other processes, before such a decision could be made.

Where we expect accountability and public confidence, we are rather subjected to deceit and unscrupulous acts. — Siyanda Mayana, former GOOD member

At the briefing, Mayana said the sequence of events was troublesome.

“Where we expect accountability and public confidence, we are rather subjected to deceit and unscrupulous acts.

“The people of Nelson Mandela Bay deserve accountability and transparency.”

Lobishe could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

At a council meeting last week, Lobishe said she could not comment on the transformer issue as it was before the court.

“The judge must decide. We must wait for the matter to come back.”

In January, Lobishe admitted her bank account was flagged for not complying with the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (Fica).

Asked about the reason for the noncompliance, Lobishe said the bank had requested additional documentation.

“They needed proof of source of income and a payslip. That was the only issue.”

Last week, Coega Steels chief executive Hassan Khan said the company urgently sought a replacement after its main transformer failed in mid-August, threatening production and jobs, but found no suitable unit available in SA.

It then approached the municipality, leading to a lease of a municipal spare transformer that had been unused since 2018.

Khan said Coega Steels was not involved in the municipality’s internal processes and acted only on the guidance and assurances of officials.

He said the short-term lease benefited the metro through rental income and continued electricity sales, with the transformer to be returned once a new unit was commissioned within five to six months.