Protesting parents close Gqeberha school

Protesters give vent to their feelings at Walmer Primary School on Tuesday

Parents brought teaching and learning to a halt at Walmer Primary School in Gqeberha on Tuesday, closing the gates in protest against the return of principal Siphokazi Mbena, who was forced out three years ago.

No pupils were allowed on the school premises, with parents vowing to not send their children back until their concerns were addressed.

Mbena was reportedly originally forced to leave the school by angry community members who alleged she had been disrespectful towards pupils, parents and staff.

One parent, who did not want to be named for fear of retaliation by supporters of the principal, said on Tuesday that the school community was unhappy about Mbena’s return.

“She does not work well with parents or staff. She operates on her own and disregards the normal way of doing things.

“We don’t want her here.

“She was brought back without speaking to us, the parents.

“We will not let her come back as if nothing happened.”

Another parent raised concerns about Mbena’s alleged ties to the ANC and influence over school resources.

“She [allegedly] decides who gets tenders for improvements at the school, and it seems like she has the backing of certain members [of] the SGB.

“Many parents feel this is unfair and shows she operates above the rules,” the parent, who also asked not to be identified, said.

Though these allegations were echoed by several parents, they have not been confirmed by education authorities.

Eastern Cape education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said Mbena had previously not been suspended but rather was “displaced”.

Asked to clarify, he said the principal had been “chased away” by community members.

“During the last three years, she had been reporting to her circuit management centre,” Mtima said.

When asked to explain whether she had remained on the department’s payroll during this period or if an official hearing or investigation had been held, Mtima did not respond.

Earlier, he said officials had engaged with the school community for months before the principal’s return.

“The district met with the SGB and stakeholders over several months regarding the principal’s return, explaining the post was not vacant and addressing safety concerns.

“She was formally reintroduced on January 14, but some parents and SGB members raised objections and staged protests.

“The district and labour offices have been fully briefed on all engagements,” Mtima said.

Ward 4 councillor Nozuko Tys has stepped in to help resolve the impasse, arranging a meeting with parents, other stakeholders and the SGB.

“We have heard the parents’ concerns, but we are also worried about the children, who are being affected by the school closure.

“We have agreed that [the school needs] to reopen, and another meeting will take place tomorrow with parents and stakeholders to discuss a way forward,” Tys said.

The school is expected to reopen on Thursday.