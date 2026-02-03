School teacher gets 15 years for raping girlfriend’s friend

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After years of turmoil for his victim, a Murray High School teacher was finally sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping his then-girlfriend’s friend.

Magistrate Siyabonga Mazibuko sentenced Thabile Manentsa on January 30 at the Kwanokuthula Plettenberg Bay regional court after a trial that gripped the Kwanokuthula community.

The Plettenberg Bay teacher was found guilty of raping the woman in his home on September 1 2023.

She had slept over at his house only to wake up on the couch in the middle of the night with the man on top of her.

The victim’s brother said the man had put on a facade of being a good man in the community, known for his work and guidance among pupils.

“We are not ignoring that, but as the victim’s family, we say that despite all this, he still raped our sister and then tried to blame her by using his reputation.

“It was unfair for society to assume my sister was wrong for enjoying herself in a country where women have rights.

“She acted responsibly with her friend and found a safe place to sleep, yet she was raped,” he said.

The brother encouraged young girls and women in similar situations to stay strong, trust the courts, and speak up.

“There are organisations that will support you if your family, friends or community let you down,” he said.

On the day of the incident, the victim and her friend, who was Manentsa’s girlfriend at the time, went out for dinner and then decided to travel together with the accused to Plettenberg Bay and sleep at his house.

The accused and his girlfriend slept in a bed, while the victim slept on the couch.

The victim woke up to find the accused sexually abusing her.

“She told her friends and family what happened, and they encouraged her to report it. At first, she was hesitant, worried it would be his word against hers.

“She eventually agreed to press charges, and a case was opened with the police,” Mazibuko said.

After reviewing all the evidence, the court found the state witnesses credible and considered the accused’s version unlikely.