Bantu Church of Christ mourns Bishop John Bolana’s death

Bantu Church of Christ Bishop John Bolana died on Tuesday at the age of 82. He is pictured with his wife, Mavis

Bantu Church of Christ Bishop John Bolana died at Greenacres Hospital in Gqeberha on Tuesday after a short illness.

He was 82.

The Bantu Church of Christ was founded in Cape Town in 1914 by Bishop James Limba, with its headquarters later established in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth (now Gqeberha), in 1928.

Bantu Church of Christ Rev Lunga Kaltom said Bolana died at 5.40pm surrounded by family.

“Tata had aged. It was because of old age that he had been admitted to the hospital.

“He peacefully died after a short illness that started around September. He was with his family when he passed.

“His family is hurt. He has a large family with sisters, children and his mother.

“Though he was old, nobody anticipated that he would leave us, because of his love and how strong he was.

Bolana was the church’s fifth bishop and served in the role for nearly 25 years.

“All the churches are hurting.

“You will remember that Tata led more than 2.5-million [congregants in] churches starting from SA and inclusive of the Southern African Development Community.

“Their hearts are broken, but they have faith that one day there will be a resurrection,” Kaltom said.

Praising his visionary, compassionate leadership, he said Bolana championed youth empowerment.

When Tata spoke to us, he would say that if you do not know where you come from, you do not know where you are going. — Rev Lunga Kaltom, Bantu Church of Christ

He said Bolana was a leader who earned respect across generations, using his unique ability to connect with both elders and the youth to guide people to the Lord.

Kaltom said Bolana oversaw the development of church infrastructure nationwide and reached out to youth involved in crime and other social ills, helping them change their paths.

“When Tata spoke to us, he would say that if you do not know where you come from, you do not know where you are going.

“Tata unveiled a state-of-the-art museum where the entire history of the church would be kept.”

This was unveiled on December 26 2025 in New Brighton.

“If you joined the church today, you would be able to know the church’s history within an hour.”

Revealing lesser-known details about Bolana, he said the late bishop loved recounting stories of the church’s early days in Gqeberha, from people riding bicycles to attend services to moments that were both humorous and poignant.

ANC Eastern Cape spokesperson Gift Ngqondi said the party had dipped its banners to celebrate the life of Bolana.

“May the family, church and ANC community find comfort during this difficult time,” Ngqondi said.

On Wednesday, the party’s regional leadership, led by chair Babalwa Lobishe, visited the home of Bolana.

ANC Nelson Mandela Bay regional secretary Siphiwo Tshaka extended condolences to the family.

“We visited the home and spoke to the mother and the church elders, who said that, as painful as the news was, they had come to accept it, believing that Tata’s time had been given by God and had now come to an end.

“As the ANC, we are close to the church.

“We came to mourn with the family, we are trying to comfort the family, and we will be with the family until Tata goes to his final resting home,” Tshaka said.

Memorial or funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

