Eastern Cape haematology pioneer honoured by UK college

Haematologist Dr Neil Littleton and Sister Sharon Jantjies celebrate at the event at the Provincial Hospital in Gqeberha on Monday

The Eastern Cape’s only blood disease treatment team enjoyed a double celebration this week at the Provincial Hospital unit in Gqeberha, which has become synonymous with excellence, ingenuity and collaboration.

It has been 20 years since haematology began in the province and the man who spearheaded it is now being honoured by the Royal College of Physicians in England.

Dr Neil Littleton, 52, was the high energy star of the show at the event in the state-of-the-art haematology unit on the seventh floor of the hospital, together with the crack team which assists him.

Littleton started with the local oncology unit, and then co-founded the Igazi Foundation, supported by key private sector funding.

The provincial health department then came on board with the supply of drugs and the establishment of the Provincial Hospital haematology unit.

Cole Cameron, co-founder and chair of Igazi (meaning blood in isiXhosa), said on Wednesday the foundation was proud of what had been achieved, especially when it came to those living in the poorer rural areas and suffering from blood diseases.

He was delighted that Littleton’s contribution had been recognised.

Treatment procedures are often complicated and where necessary she explains them to our patients in isiXhosa. — Cole Cameron, co-founder and chair of Igazi

He said there was a disproportionate number of blood disease sufferers in the Eastern Cape, with carcinogenic chemicals contaminating water resources and being emitted into the atmosphere.

“Besides that factor we also have a high prevalence of ‘HIV cancers’, which we see in the people born to mothers who were pregnant when they contracted HIV.

“Faced with this challenge, despite drug supply constraints and Neil being the only haematologist in the Eastern Cape, the foundation has been the voice of haematology across SA,” Cameron said.

“We don’t have a champagne glass of Euro-funded drugs, as they do in the developed world.

“Instead, we have an umqombothi vat, where there are often shortages."

He said the state’s supply of the necessary drugs periodically dwindled because of poor budget planning or when pharmaceutical companies closed their state accounts because the department had failed to pay its bills.

“But we have shown that if we put our shoulders to the wheel together, we can move forward positively.”

He said while the department had funded the establishment of the unit, installed the main clinical equipment and paid for the drugs, Continental Tyre covered the important maintenance and cleanliness requirements at the unit, as well as patient travel costs.

“They also pay for a social worker, who is an important member of our team.

“Treatment procedures are often complicated and where necessary she explains them to our patients in isiXhosa.”

He said Littleton, Igazi’s “Duracell doctor”, currently treated about 600 state patients a month and, with funding from the pharmaceutical companies, he conducted outreach workshops three times a year.

“He speaks to young doctors in rural hospitals to alert them on what to look out for, like that bruise that won’t go away.

“These young doctors then become extra eyes out there checking for blood disease sufferers.

“When they are identified, they come through to Gqeberha for Neil to do further tests, diagnose and schedule a plan for treatment with what drugs are available.”

The Royal College of Physicians in London was founded in 1518 by King Henry VIII.

As one of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world, it sets standards for physician training, clinical practice, ethics and professionalism, and influences national and international health policy.

Cameron said Littleton had been nominated by a colleague for the accolade from the hallowed college, whose members wear distinctive “Harry Potter” purple gowns.

“We have since heard that the college has made Neil a fellow and on June 9 he is due to attend a ceremony at the college to be officially enrolled.

“He’s very honoured but most of all excited about what this will mean for increasing his contacts and keeping up to date on the latest treatments and getting the best outcome for his patients.”

