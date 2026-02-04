News

POLL | Do you think there’s more to Bester and Matlala’s moves to eBongweni prison?

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Thabo Bester and Vusimuzi Cat Matlala have been moved to eBongweni super-maximum correctional centre in Kokstad. (Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad via Gallo Images/Kabelo Mokoena/Sunday Times/ Thuli Dlamini/Modiegi Mashamaite (Edit))

The sudden transfers of convicted murderer Thabo Bester and alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala to eBongweni super-maximum correctional centre in Kokstad has sparked fresh public debate.

The department of correctional services (DCS) said the move was based purely on “security and risk assessments”, insisting it was necessary to manage high-risk inmates.

Officials have not shared specific details behind the decision, citing safety concerns.

Matlala’s legal team has raised objections, arguing the transfer could limit access to his lawyers and potentially affect his right to a fair trial.

Critics and social media users are questioning whether the full story is being told, especially given Bester’s history of corruption, escape and alleged inside help.

With transparency, justice and public trust on the line, many South Africans are asking if the move was really about security.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Von Memerty speaks out about controversial decision

2

Nelson Mandela Bay councillors reject write-off of R137m in untraceable expenditure

3

Nelson Mandela Bay metro to restore power in phases starting at 2pm

4

NMU alumnus among SA’s top 10 most employable students

5

The face of bigotry: Lessons from SA to Minneapolis