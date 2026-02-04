POLL | Do you think there’s more to Bester and Matlala’s moves to eBongweni prison?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thabo Bester and Vusimuzi Cat Matlala have been moved to eBongweni super-maximum correctional centre in Kokstad.

The sudden transfers of convicted murderer Thabo Bester and alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala to eBongweni super-maximum correctional centre in Kokstad has sparked fresh public debate.

The department of correctional services (DCS) said the move was based purely on “security and risk assessments”, insisting it was necessary to manage high-risk inmates.

Officials have not shared specific details behind the decision, citing safety concerns.

Matlala’s legal team has raised objections, arguing the transfer could limit access to his lawyers and potentially affect his right to a fair trial.

Critics and social media users are questioning whether the full story is being told, especially given Bester’s history of corruption, escape and alleged inside help.

With transparency, justice and public trust on the line, many South Africans are asking if the move was really about security.

TimesLIVE