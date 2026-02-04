Up to half of pregnant women in SA ‘suffer depression or anxiety’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Between 21% and 47% of South African women experience depression during pregnancy, and 31% to 50% suffer postnatal depression, compared to the global rate of about 12% of women experiencing depression during or after pregnancy. Stock photo.

The South African Society of Psychiatrists (Sasop) says between 16% and 50% of women in South Africa experience depression or anxiety during pregnancy, with up to one in 10 at high risk of suicide.

As the world marks National Pregnancy Week from February 3-7, Sasop is urging pregnant women to take mental health symptoms seriously and avoid stopping psychiatric medication without medical advice.

“In South Africa, between 16% and 50% of women experience depression or anxiety during pregnancy and up to one in 10 are at high risk of suicide. These are common medical conditions, and when left untreated can have serious and sometimes tragic consequences,” the organisation said.

Sasop warned that untreated perinatal mental illness has far-reaching effects beyond the individual and estimates that the lifetime cost of untreated maternal depression and anxiety in South Africa amounts to R42bn.

The organisation said early detection and treatment significantly reduces harm and saves lives.

“Untreated perinatal mental illness also has long-term consequences for families and society,” said Sasop.

Psychiatrist and Sasop member Dr Jessica Stanbridge said mental illness during pregnancy is widespread but manageable with the right care.

“Mental illness during pregnancy is real, widespread and treatable. Ignoring symptoms or stopping medication without guidance can place both mother and baby at risk,” she said.

Sasop said untreated depression and anxiety affect not only emotional wellbeing but also physical health and a woman’s ability to care for herself and her baby.

Research shows that untreated perinatal mental illness increases the risk of:

premature birth and low birth weight,

poor growth and development of the baby,

difficulty bonding after birth,

severe postnatal depression and relapse, and

self-harm or suicide by the mother.

In rare but devastating cases, it may also lead to harm to or the death of the baby.

“These outcomes are not inevitable. With the right support and treatment, they are largely preventable,” said Stanbridge.

Sasop emphasised the importance of individualised medical advice, noting that many pregnant women fear taking medication could harm their baby.

“The risks of medication must always be weighed against the very real dangers of untreated depression and anxiety. Evidence shows that most antidepressants are generally safe during pregnancy when carefully prescribed and monitored,” said Stanbridge.

For women with moderate to severe symptoms, Sasop says, medication is often necessary alongside counselling and social support.

“Treatment helps women stay emotionally stable, able to function day to day and care for themselves. For women with serious mental illness, staying on treatment can reduce the risk of postnatal relapse by up to two-thirds,” said Stanbridge.

While mood changes are common during pregnancy, the organisation stressed that persistent or severe symptoms should not be ignored.

Women are encouraged to seek professional help if they experience ongoing sadness, numbness or hopelessness, constant worry or panic attacks, extreme tiredness, sleep problems or appetite changes, difficulty coping or functioning, or thoughts of harming themselves or their baby.

“Pregnant women deserve compassion, understanding and access to evidence-based care. Medication is not a failure. It is often one of the tools that allows a mother to stay well and keep her baby safe,” said Stanbridge.

She urged women experiencing emotional distress or those who have stopped taking psychiatric medication during pregnancy to contact their doctor, midwife or a mental health professional as soon as possible.

TimesLIVE