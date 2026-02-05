Beloved Hillcrest Primary teacher leaves lasting legacy in Helenvale

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Teacher Amelia Cupido is retiring after 37 years at Hillcrest Primary in Helenvale

After almost four decades of teaching in one of Gqeberha’s most notorious suburbs, Amelia Cupido has left a lasting legacy of love for hundreds of pupils.

Cupido, 59, who can count on one hand the number of days she missed work, has opted to hang up her hat after 37 years of teaching at Hillcrest Primary.

The bubbly teacher described the next step as a bittersweet one after leaving her beloved pupils.

“I have been here in Helenvale for all my 37 years of teaching.

“And I wouldn’t have changed it for any other school.

“I got an offer to teach at a school in Paarl during my early years, but the then headmaster, Robert Gysman, refused to release me.

“I am now so grateful for that, because I had the best time of my life at Hillcrest.”

She said during her time at the school they had to overcome several challenges to ensure the pupils could succeed.

“When I started here, there was no electricity and the roads were not tarred.

“Many times, the learners got burnt because of the primus stoves or the fires they made at home.”

Cupido said while there had been numerous incidents of gang violence affecting pupils, their resilience was enduring.

“I am very fond of Helenvale and move freely by foot in the streets, even at night.

“The children never disappointed me. You just need to be firm and always give them a lot of love.”

She said among the highlights was seeing former pupils excel in life.

“My heart swells when I hear they became something in life.

“A big moment was when one of my former learners came to teach at the school.

“He also became my head of department and that made me very proud.”

Cupido said she used the same classroom for 36 years.

“I studied at Athlone college of education in Paarl. When I got the post in then Port Elizabeth, my mother did not want me to go.

“However, my father urged me to go and told me to have sympathy and empathy with the less fortunate.

“They were words I kept close to my heart, because there is really a need in Helenvale.

“If I had a choice, I would definitely choose education again.

“I had a fantastic relationship with my colleagues through the years.”

School principal Cyril Uithaler said the school was losing a true rock.

“She is a foundation member of the school, someone who took her duties seriously and a very calm educator.

“Her retirement is a real loss to the school and the education system as a whole.

“However, we bless her with the rest.”

Cupido said the staff and pupils should continue to rely on the Lord moving forward.

“My last message to the learners is to read Philippians 4 verse 13 which says we can do all things through Christ who strengthens us.

“During my send-off last week, it melted my heart to see the guard of honour the parents made.

“I taught three generations at the school.”