Gqeberha dancer wins gold at India festival

Gqeberha dancer Mninawa Mangweni has earned international recognition after being awarded a gold plate at the Namaste World International Folk Dance and Music Festival in Gujarat, India.

Mangweni toured France in March 2024 to spread the message of ubuntu, showcased traditional dance on a cruise liner in Thailand in August 2024 and performed in Germany in June 2025.

He was among more than 250 dancers and musicians from 13 countries honoured by the mayor of Ahmedabad for their dedication to their traditional crafts.

Countries represented included Indonesia, Slovakia, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Bulgaria and Poland, with Mangweni being the only artist from SA.

The festival, hosted in India’s historically rich and culturally diverse Gujarat, was organised by the Namaste World Committee in partnership with Gujarat Tourism.

Its programme included dance and musical performances, open-air shows, a parade, a drone show and seminars, and attracted significant media coverage.

While the Namaste World Committee and Gujarat Tourism did not cover participants’ travel to India, they provided accommodation in air-conditioned tents and hotels, along with breakfast and two meals daily.

Mangweni, who arrived late due to visa delays, learnt about the festival quite late and paid for his flight using savings.

“I was invited to be part of the festival because of a colleague I know from Nepal,” Mangweni, 44, from Kwazakhele, said.

“We had been communicating on Facebook regarding the Folklore Festival Association, which organises folklore festivals all over the world.

“I had been observing them during my international performances — they get certain discounts, and the groups do not get paid because they are showcasing their love for their cultures.”

Proud of his heritage and the performing arts, Mangweni travelled to India mainly to network with his contact from the Folklore Festival Association and to become the first South African representative to hold a seat in the association.

His long-term goal is to bring international dancers he has met through global tours and cruise ship performances to Gqeberha.

“I am working on my Eastern Cape Dance Festival, which will have its inaugural event in March.

“My vision for 2027 is to have it recognised as an international festival, hosting 12 countries in Gqeberha,” he said.

“That’s why I invested this money to be part of this.

“Governments in other countries budget for their artists to showcase culture internationally.

“We don’t have that yet, but I hope local officials will see the potential.

“If 10 artists from 10 countries visit our festival, they’ll learn about Gqeberha, spend money here, and promote the city abroad.”

Sharing his experience, Mangweni said that financial restrictions often forced him to attend international events without his group, Qhama Africa.

“Performing alone on stage is not easy, but I praised the richness of isiXhosa culture.

“If my group was with me, our performances would leave an indelible mark in every country we visit.”

He also highlighted the tourism aspect of international festivals.

“These events let artists experience the host cities, spreading positive messages about them globally.”

Mangweni further reflected on the impact of his performances on global audiences.

“Our culture is extremely rich. People are always intrigued by our traditional clothes.

“For instance, at an international school with 10 artists from Turkey, I taught them about the Eastern Cape, Gqeberha, and isiXhosa culture.

“The response was amazing — they were hungry for our culture.”

During the festival, Mangweni also took part in a parade as the South African flagbearer.