Prospective nursing students warned about admissions scam

Lilitha College of Nursing applicants have been targeted by scammers

The Eastern Cape health department has warned prospective Lilitha College of Nursing students to be vigilant after scammers allegedly demanded bribes for admission to the college.

The state-run institution has campuses in various parts of the province — including East London, Mthatha, Gqeberha and Komani.

The department on Wednesday shared a scam alert on its social media platforms, cautioning applicants.

It advised applicants to trust its official communication channels.

“Lilitha Nursing College has noted reports of individuals fraudulently requesting payment for registration or placement from applicants,” the department said in its alert.

“The college has not requested any payment from applicants.

“The selection process is still under way.

“The college and the Eastern Cape health department will not be held liable for any payments made to unauthorised individuals.”

The college had previously been rocked by allegations of irregularities, with senior college officials implicated.

In 2021, 10 Lilitha College employees, including senior bosses, were charged with fraud, corruption and other transgressions.

At the time, the department said the probe was triggered by a discovery of irregularities in the admission of students at the East London campus in 2018.

In 2024, after being plagued by admission irregularities and bribery claims for years, then health minister Dr Joe Phaahla was urged to investigate the intake at Lilitha after the process stoked fresh controversy.

