Sport MEC flays department head over late submissions

Eastern Cape sport, recreation, arts and culture MEC Sibulele Ngongo has taken her new head of department to task, accusing her of repeatedly failing to carry out executive instructions.

Nomathamsanqa Gobozi-Nibe was appointed as HOD with effect from September 1 2025.

In confidential correspondence leaked to the Dispatch, Ngongo said Gobozi-Nibe’s alleged noncompliance was compromising the functioning of the MEC’s office and damaging her credibility before the Bhisho legislature.

In the letter dated January 28, Ngongo gave the HOD 48 hours to correct what she described as a pattern of delayed submissions of documentation or face “further action”.

“I am writing to express my concern regarding the continued non-adherence to prescribed timelines by the department in respect of submissions requested by my office,” Ngongo wrote.

She referred to an internal memorandum on December 3 setting deadlines for the provision of documentation for the legislature, including committee submissions and house resolutions.

“The ability of the executive authority to execute constitutional, legislative and oversight responsibilities is directly dependent on the discipline, responsiveness and co-operation of the department.

“However, the continued disregard for timelines has now materially compromised the functioning of my office and my preparedness before the legislature,” Ngongo said.

Among the concerns raised was the department’s alleged failure to provide inputs required for the MEC’s policy speech scheduled for January 29.

Gobozi-Nibe’s office had been asked to supply updates from oversight visits to the Joe Gqabi, Chris Hani and Alfred Nzo districts, as well as the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.

“But to date, these inputs have not been received, which has impeded the finalisation of the speech,” Ngongo wrote.

She also complained that house resolutions due on January 28 were only submitted on the morning of the deadline.

“This pattern of noncompliance is unacceptable and reflects a breakdown in accountability and internal control within the department,” she said.

Ngongo ordered that “immediate corrective measures, including internal accountability interventions” be implemented, warning that failure to do so would necessitate further action.

Attempts to reach the MEC were unsuccessful.

Her spokesperson, Zolani Siramza, said the correspondence was not intended for public release.

“[This] unauthorised disclosure is regrettable and undermines established governance and administrative processes,” Siramza said.

“However, as part of carrying out her responsibilities, MEC Ngongo continues to have regular interactions with the HOD’s office.

“These engagements are meant to ensure that there is seamless interaction and information sharing between the two offices … and continue to be constructive.”

Speaking on behalf of Gobozi-Nibe, department spokesperson Andile Nduna denied that she had compromised the MEC’s office.

He confirmed the HOD had received Ngongo’s letter, saying she had responded through the appropriate channels.

“At no point has the HOD acted outside her mandate or compromised the functioning of the department,” Nduna said.

“The department will not litigate internal executive/administrative matters through the media.”

The office of Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, who is responsible for the appointment of heads of department , declined to comment.

EFF MPL Simthembile Madikizela said the letter reflected ongoing instability within the department.

“Instead of decisive resolution, the pattern has been one of repeated warnings, missed deadlines and delayed reporting, with no visible consequences,” he said.

“This instability has real consequences for service delivery.”

DA MPL Leander Kruger said the situation raised serious concerns about legislative oversight.

“When submissions are late, incomplete, or of poor quality, it undermines the ability of the legislature and its committees to conduct effective oversight,” he said.

“The MEC cannot distance herself from these failures.

“As the executive authority she bears political responsibility for the performance and accountability of the department under her.” — Daily Dispatch