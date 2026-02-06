ANC welcomes Nqakula’s court acquittal on corruption charges

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC regional secretary Luyolo Nqakula shown at the Gqeberha commercial crimes court in this file photo.

The ANC has welcomed the acquittal of former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay secretary Luyolo Nqakula and nine others of charges related to the alleged Covid-19 emergency toilet project irregularities.

Magistrate Vusiwe Mnyani granted Nqakula’s Section 174 application to have the charges dismissed on Thursday.

Charges against nine others were also dismissed.

Mnyani ruled that suspended city manager Noxolo Nqwazi and former housing boss Mvuleni Mapu still had a case to answer on their fraud and municipal finance charges.

ANC provincial spokesperson Yanga Zicina said the step-aside rule had been lifted against Nqakula.

Nqakula stepped aside in 2022 after being criminally charged.

“We urge all ANC members in the Nelson Mandela region to welcome and integrate Nqakula back into ANC programmes and activities.

“The ruling is a vindication of the principles of natural justice, fairness, and the presumption of innocence.

“We commend the court for its meticulous consideration of the case and its courage in dismissing the charges due to the lack of prima facie evidence.

“The ANC has consistently maintained that its members are entitled to the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

“We are heartened that the court has recognised the paucity of evidence to substantiate the charges against Nqakula and his co-accused under section 174.”

He commended Nqakula for his patience and commitment to the party and its principles.

“His decision to voluntarily step aside when charged demonstrated his commitment to upholding the ANC’s values and integrity.

“We are proud to stand with him and the other acquitted individuals vindicated by the court.”