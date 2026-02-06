Booysen brothers ready to show their style at dance competition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stefihano Mei in action at the last Gqeberha Red Bull Breakdance Champion One Cypher

From pantsula to krumping, the hunt for the best dancers in the Red Bull Dance Your Style regional competitions will kick off on Saturday in the Friendly City at Shark Rock Pier.

And Kleinskool brothers Junior Booysen, 26, and Mason “Beasty”, 18, are aiming to take the national crown and secure a spot at the 2026 Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Zurich, Switzerland, on October 24.

The event is the world’s largest all-style freestyle dance competition and Saturday’s event will launch an exciting five-city qualifier series this week.

The Booysen brothers made history, after Junior Booysen was crowned the Gqeberha 2025 champion and later went on to represent the metro along with brother Mason who was the 2024 SA representative.

Junior said competing against some of the best dancers that SA had to offer was a great experience.

“It was a great experience for me, dancing against the best dancers in SA was tough but amazing at the same time.

“I learnt a lot from competing at the national finals in Cape Town, I learnt a lot of dancing styles like hip-hop dancing, amapiano and krumping.

“I am currently working on rehearsing for the nationals, so I would like to say to Gqeberha dancers that they must prepare themselves, enter with a clean, humble spirit and dance with their hearts,” Junior said.

On Sunday, the tour will move to Cape Town’s The Terrace Rooftop, tapping into the Mother City’s hip-hop background.

On February 14, Bloemfontein’s Hoffman Square stages its first qualifier, turning the Free State capital into an energetic spot where talents from the interior shine.

The action moves to Durban on February 15, at uShaka Marine World’s Top Arena, blending the KwaZulu-Natal coast’s gqom origins with moves like the gwara-gwara.

Finally, on February 21, the tour ends in Johannesburg’s Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown — the birthplace of pantsula in the 1950s and now amapiano’s key hub.

Winners from each qualifier proceed to the national final, with the top dancer earning the chance to represent SA in Zurich.

All events are free and open to the public, inviting dancers aged 16 and above — no prior experience needed, just enthusiasm and style.

The Booysen brothers, who are part of Driven Dance Crew and managed by Godfrey Stanley, have grown as performers and were in top condition, according to Stanley.

“We will have six dancers competing on Saturday, but I would say the key factor is discipline, they are not just dancers, but they are athletes as well.

“When you as an athlete prepare for an event of this nature, you need to prepare yourself mentally, physically as well as emotionally.

“Mason with his earnings in 2024, it was very emotional. They stayed in a shack and with his winnings, he could buy his parents a brick house.

“That for me was the cherry on top for what I am doing.

“My vision is for young people to rise above their circumstances,” Stanley said.