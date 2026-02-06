Court orders psychiatric observation for Plettenberg Bay murder suspect

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Infamous Garden Route artist Bevan van Druten, accused of murdering former Plettenberg Bay detective Anneke van Heerden, abandoned his bid for bail and will be admitted to an institution for psychiatric evaluation.

The 53-year-old appeared in the Plettenberg Bay magistrate’s court on Friday morning, where he was instructed to attend Valkenberg Hospital in Cape Town for observation.

Van Druten is accused of killing Nicky van Heerden, 54, whose body was found at Rivertides near Keurbooms Beach on the night of January 18.

It is understood the two had only recently started dating.

The matter was remanded to March 6, and he will remain in custody.

Magistrate Steve Laurence said the decision followed a state surgeon’s recommendation to the court and defence to have the accused sent for assessment.

“The court finds in the interest of justice that the application of the state in terms of section 77 and section 79 of the Criminal Procedure Act is thereby granted,” he said.

Prosecutor Cameron Roode said the case was a Schedule 6 charge.

While van Heerden’s family did not want to speak on Friday, Van Druten’s lawyer, Linda Mfunduko, told the court the accused wanted to address them and read a statement he wrote to the court.

The magistrate warned that everything the accused said in the letter could be used by the state; he also confirmed with the defence whether the statement would jeopardise the case or not.

The defence assured the magistrate and prosecutor that it would not.

The statement was written in Afrikaans and then translated to English by the court interpreter.

In English the statement read: “To Anneke van Heerden’s father, sister and brother, she was a daughter, sister and a woman.

“She was a special person and a child of God.

“I’m standing in front of court on charges of murder.

“I am a child of the spirit of God, the son and the holy spirit.

“I am a humble, good-hearted person. I am standing here in front of you. Nikkie van Heerden was a priestess and also herself, I am announcing here the coming back of Jesus Christ.

“The whole world will be released from her passing; may the whole world celebrate her passing.”

The victim’s family said they would only be able to communicate on the case after the trial.