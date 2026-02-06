Deputy President Paul Mashatile honours John Bolana’s legacy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bantu Church of Christ Bishop John Bolana died on Tuesday at the age of 82. He is pictured with his wife, Mavis.

Tributes continue to pour in for Bantu Church of Christ Bishop John Bolana, who died on Tuesday.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile conveyed the government’s condolences to the family.

The Bantu Church of Christ was founded in Cape Town in 1914 by Bishop James Limba, with its headquarters later established in New Brighton, Gqeberha (then Port Elizabeth), in 1928.

Bolana, 82, died surrounded by family at Greenacres Hospital.

Mashatile described Bolana as more than a church leader, saying he was a pillar of strength within communities in the Eastern Cape and beyond.

“With profound sorrow and a deep sense of both personal and national loss, I wish to extend, on behalf of the government and the people of SA, our heartfelt condolences on the passing of a spiritual giant and a committed nation builder.

“Bolana provided unwavering spiritual guidance, moral clarity, and compassionate service to the church and broader society for many decades.

“His leadership reflected faith in action, rooted in love, dignity, and service to others,” Mashatile said.

South African Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi posted a picture of himself with Bolana and his wife, Mavis. In a Facebook post, he sent his condolences to the family and church.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) posted a media release on social media, extending its condolences.

“Bolana’s leadership was characterised by a unique blend of spiritual guidance and a fierce commitment to the development of our youth,” it wrote. “His dedication to instilling African values within the church and society at large will forever be remembered and cherished.

“As a religious leader, he was unafraid to engage with the political landscape, candidly addressing those in power about their responsibilities to uplift impoverished communities.